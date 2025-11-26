How innovations in commerce & evolved purchase behaviours are shaping weddings in India

The world of weddings has undergone a seismic shift, from traditional matchmaking to the comprehensive online planning we see today. While digital matchmaking took flight a generation ago, weddings now involve an exciting blend of ecommerce, storytelling, and experiential marketing. So, what is propelling this evolution in wedding commerce, and how are brands effectively responding?

The billion dollar wedding Bonanza

India's wedding industry is a colossal marketplace, projected to hit $130 billion, and it is becoming smarter and proudly homegrown. The 'Wed in India' campaign is boosting this trend, as affluent families opt for celebrations in India, leading to unprecedented bookings at luxury venues in Tier 1 and Tier 2 cities. A report from the Confederation of All India Traders (CAIT) suggests that between now and December 2025, the wedding season will contribute Rs 6.5 lakh crore and create over one crore jobs in India. This phenomenon is not just commercial but a cultural movement.

Riding on the current trends: The Great Indian Fake Shaadi

This current Gen-Z trend of Fake Weddings, which includes the fun around weddings like mehendi, music, décor, no binding rituals or family obligations or even a bride and groom, has been picked up by brands as communication themes. One standout example is 'The Great Indian Fake Shaadi,' an experiential masterpiece by Zepto and Britannia in Chhatarpur, Delhi.

The campaign brought together over one hundred influencers, each contributing to Instagram with reels and behind-the-scenes snippets. Co-sponsors like Nivea, Haldirams, Bingo Tedhe Medhe, Manforce Epic Condoms, Shaadi.com, Close Up, ITC Fabelle and Minimalist showcased brands as participants in culture, not just purveyors of products. Chandan Mendiratta from Zepto said it best: the fake shaadi trend encapsulated a cultural moment, turning the shaadi season into a compelling memory structure.

Myntra and Nykaa’s cinematic accessories

Myntra adopted a narrative format with its six-part micro-drama series Myntra Mohalla, capturing the human story woven throughout small-town weddings. Featuring creators like Yuvraj Dua, the brand did not merely highlight their affordable wedding collection but positioned itself as an entity that 'gets' the emotional and fashionable pulse of weddings.

Nykaa Wali Shaadi is a new series on JioCinema, which follows the journeys of four real brides as they prepare for their weddings. The series highlights how the brand helps these brides achieve their dream bridal beauty looks, offering personalised guidance and beauty solutions.

Taking the wedding plot ahead, fashion and beauty vertical marketplaces like these brands are investing in effective storytelling for people to relate the wedding season and opt to shop for essentials on their marketplaces.

Moment marketing around the wedding season

Quick commerce is not only changing advertising strategies but also forming new connections between brands and consumers during significant life events. Recently, a tweet of a groom who was rescued by Swiggy Instamart by delivering a yellow kurta for his haldi ceremony went viral. While convenience is what we look for in quick commerce platforms, being able to manage unique requests and own personal moments wins hearts.

Brands’ experiential investments

In Delhi, Close Up captivated attention with a unique pop-up booth at a wedding-themed event that went viral. The booth allowed guests to enhance their smiles with miniature gemstone adornments, creating a trendy 'tooth gem' appearance. This creative setup resonated perfectly with the brand’s image of self-assuredness and style, sparking a wave of dazzling selfies on Instagram and positioning Close Up at the convergence of fashion and beauty.

The digestive health brand ENO joined the festivities with its campaign, Buffet Baazi, celebrating India's affection for wedding banquets. Diverging from typical influencer collaborations, the brand crafted short, comedic reels featuring comedians such as Sunil Grover, capturing relatable moments experienced at wedding buffets. 'ENO celebrates the pleasure of indulgence at every Indian wedding, ensuring that not even acidity stands between you and the feast,' stated Bineet Jain, Category Head, Digestive Health, at Haleon India.

Of influencers and celebrities

As brands significantly invest in partnerships with influencers, the wedding season has evolved into a grand platform for storytelling. Creators are influencing consumer experiences of the season online, offering everything from bridal makeup tutorials and décor styling advice to comedic couple reels and fashion lookbooks.

There is a revival of celebrity endorsements during the wedding season. Jewellery, beauty, hospitality, apparel, and all the wedding categories related to weddings rely on faces that feel aspirational and trustworthy. While #virushka have been promoting couple-friendly destinations like Dubai, Alia and Ranbir promoting home furnishings FabriCare, Kareena Kapoor and Saif Ali Khan have been promoting a variety of brands from luxury real estate to clothing brands together.

The digital age has not only made wedding planning more accessible but also significantly more competitive, offering endless opportunities for brands willing to delve deeper into consumer insights and behavioural data. There are a few visible white spaces, like leveraging wedding registries (very commonly done in the Western world), where couples can curate their perfect wedding wishlist and guests are saved the hassle of finding the right gift. Furthermore, on-site branding and sponsorships for guest hampers could offer amplified visibility, ensuring brands become synonymous with celebrations.

Moreover, this online wedding revolution is defining a new era of commerce, where tradition meets technology, and the combination of digital prowess and cultural sensibility creates an engaging commercial symphony. The more brands innovate the more reason for consumers to celebrate!

This article is penned by Pooja Dhamdhere, Commerce Lead, Starcom India.

Disclaimer: The article features the opinion of the author and does not necessarily reflect the stance of the publication