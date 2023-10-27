Opinion: Five marketing tactics that work best during festive season

In a country as diverse as India, which has numerous festivals throughout the year, marketing strategies constantly evolve to connect with the audience. These strategies span various categories, highlighting the diversity of methods brands use to make a meaningful impact in the Indian market. From purpose-driven marketing to social impact initiatives, these campaigns show the dynamic nature of Indian marketing.

Purpose-Driven Marketing

Purpose-driven marketing has gained significant traction in India. Brands that align themselves with noble causes tend to create a lasting impression and build trust among consumers. Here are five remarkable campaigns that embody this approach:

● Cadbury Dairy Milk - Proud Sponsors of Groundstaff: Mondelez India’s Cadbury Dairy Milk campaign sponsors ground staff, showing commitment to cricket and recognizing the unsung heroes behind the game, resonating deeply with the Indian audience’s passion for cricket.

● Iss Diwali, Thodi si Jagah Bana lo | A Film by HP India: HP India’s Diwali campaign goes beyond product promotion. It encourages people to make space in their hearts and homes for others during the festival of lights, aligning perfectly with the spirit of Diwali.

● Max Life-Protecting Future, Securing Present: Max Life's campaign emphasizes the importance of protection and financial security, striking a chord with people reflecting on their blessings during the festive season.

● Search for Change: Google’s “Search for Change” campaign promotes Google as a search engine and motivates people to seek solutions to pressing issues, aligning with the ethos of change and transformation.

● Smart Farm: PepsiCo’s “Smart Farm” campaign focuses on sustainable agriculture and the future of farming, resonating with those who appreciate the importance of smart farming practices in the nation’s well-being.

Social Impact Marketing

Social impact marketing is integral to creating a brand image that resonates with Indian consumers. Here are five campaigns that exemplify this approach:

● #SmileOutLoud: Colgate’s #SmileOutLoud campaign promotes oral health and encourages people to smile more, cleverly addressing the connection between oral health and self-esteem.

● Bolne Se Sab Hoga - How Google Search Empowered Young Indian Women to Speak Up to Reach for Their Dreams: Google’s campaign empowers young women to find their voice and pursue their dreams, positioning Google as a brand that supports social change and progress.

● Guardians of the Heart: The “Guardians of the Heart” campaign draws attention to heart health, a pressing issue in India, effectively combining social impact with health promotion.

● Shush The Hush - Bleed Shamelessly: PepsiCo’s “Shush The Hush” campaign breaks the silence around menstruation and aims to destigmatize the topic, positioning PepsiCo as a brand that cares about women’s well-being.

● The Biochar Project: The Biochar Project by PepsiCo India focuses on sustainable agriculture, addressing environmental and agricultural issues and showcasing PepsiCo’s commitment to eco-friendly and socially responsible farming practices.

Diversity and Inclusion

Diversity and inclusion are vital in Indian society. Campaigns that embrace these values often resonate deeply with the audience. Here are five campaigns that celebrate diversity and inclusivity:

● Cadbury Dairy Milk #CheerForAllSports: Mondelez’s Cadbury Dairy Milk campaign, #CheerForAllSports, encourages support for all sports, regardless of popularity, in a nation where cricket often overshadows other sports.

● EatQual 3.0: Hardcastle Restaurants’ EatQual 3.0 campaign celebrates food diversity by catering to diverse dietary preferences in a country with myriad culinary tastes.

● Kaya - Beauty in Safety: Kaya’s “Beauty in Safety” campaign highlights the brand’s commitment to making beauty accessible to all, celebrating individuality and authenticity.

● Stop the Beauty Test: Unilever’s campaign, “Stop The Beauty Test” advocates for self-acceptance and challenges beauty biases, resonating with those who seek to redefine beauty norms.

● UNCUT with PRIDE: Marico”s “UNCUT with PRIDE” campaign is an ode to the LGBTQ+ community, promoting acceptance and celebrating love, a powerful message in a society striving for equality.

Marketing Impact - Brand Experience

Brand experience is crucial in the Indian market, where consumers seek not only products but also memorable experiences. Here are five campaigns that focus on the brand experience:

● “Do what floats your boAt” in the “Playground”: boAt’s campaign celebrates the idea of doing what makes you happy, encouraging people to embrace their passions and enjoy life to the fullest.

● Aashirvaad Select Atta’s Journey from Occasional Indulgence to Everyday Essential: ITC’s campaign for Aashirvaad Select Atta showcases the brand’s transition from an occasional indulgence to an everyday essential, highlighting the brand’s role in consumers’ daily lives.

● Angel One’s Shagun Ke Shares Campaign: Angel One’s campaign personalizes the brand’s offerings, creating a memorable experience around the idea of sharing and gifting shares.

● Bolne Se Sab Hoga - How Google Search Empowered Young Indian Women to Speak Up to Reach for Their Dreams: Google’s campaign positions Google as a catalyst for personal growth by empowering young women to voice their dreams.

● Bridgestone Sturdo: Bridgestone’s “Sturdo” campaign emphasizes the importance of comfortable and safe tires for the ultimate driving experience.

Instant Impact and Promotion

In a fast-moving world, instant impact and promotions are essential. These campaigns focus on quick and effective marketing strategies:

● Citadel Initiation Program Introduces 1MN Fans to a New Spy Universe: Amazon Prime Video’s campaign introduces a new spy universe to fans in a thrilling way, providing instant engagement and excitement.

● OnePlus 11 - #onefortherecord: OnePlus’ campaign focuses on creating a buzz around its launch, igniting curiosity and anticipation.

● Oreo - SaveThe20Coin: Mondelez’s Oreo campaign capitalizes on the audience’s desire for quick and tangible benefits, providing instant savings.

● Promotion of Zepto: 10-Min Grocery Delivery via Xerxes by Xapads: Zepto’s campaign for 10-minute grocery delivery caters to the audience’s need for speed and convenience, making it an instant hit.

● Swiggy Rescues “Foodies in Need” with a One-Click Install Experience on Glance: Swiggy’s campaign provides an immediate solution for hungry foodies with its one-click install experience on Glance, catering to the audience’s need for convenience.

Summary

These campaigns go beyond mere tactics; they reflect the values and aspirations of the Indian market. They remind us that successful marketing is about creating meaningful connections and leaving a lasting impact on consumers. India’s marketing landscape is evolving, and these campaigns are at the forefront of this evolution.

This article is penned by Moneka Khurana, Country Head at MMA Global India.

Disclaimer: The article features the opinion of the author and does not necessarily reflect the stance of the publication.