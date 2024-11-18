Men’s mental health: Why brands in India should stop whispering and start shouting

Let’s be honest, talking about men’s mental health in India is like trying to discuss quantum physics at a family wedding. You’ll get a few awkward stares, some uninvited advice (“Beta, have you tried yoga?”), and eventually, someone will change the subject to cricket.

But let’s not kid ourselves, this is a crisis. Indian men are silently battling depression, anxiety, and burnout, all while pretending everything is fine because society has convinced them that their primary job is to 'man up.' And brands? They’re either asleep at the wheel or too busy selling beard oils.

It’s time for brands in India to stop playing it safe and start using their power to address this very real, very urgent problem.

The silent epidemic

Here’s a fun fact: Men in India are nearly twice as likely as women to die by suicide. But don’t worry, no one’s talking about it because apparently, that might ruin our reputation as the land of spirituality and chai.

From a young age, boys are told to 'stop crying like a girl' or “be strong.” And by the time they hit adulthood, they’ve mastered the art of emotional suppression. It’s almost a sport, except the prize is anxiety, isolation, and sometimes, a mid-life crisis involving a Harley Davidson.

What’s worse? Even when men do realize they’re struggling, they avoid seeking help because, you know, therapy is for 'weak people.' It’s 2024, and asking for help is still seen as a sign of failure. Go figure.

Where do brands fit in?

Now, you might think, 'What can a biscuit brand or a bike manufacturer do about this?' A lot, actually. Brands shape culture. They tell us what’s cool, what’s acceptable, and what we should aspire to. And right now, they have a golden opportunity to normalize the idea that it’s okay for men to not be okay.

Because brands have influence

Let’s face it, if a cola can convince you it’s the key to world peace, surely a brand can nudge men towards taking care of their mental health. Remember when Gillette ran that 'The Best Men Can Be' campaign? People talked about toxic masculinity for weeks. Now imagine that kind of cultural shift, but for mental health.

Because authenticity sells

Men don’t want another ad showing a guy chopping wood or climbing Everest. They want authenticity. They want to see someone who looks like them, talking about things they actually experience, like burnout or feeling like a failure because they missed their child’s sports day.

Because it’s good business

Yes, let’s talk money. Brands that align with real, meaningful causes build loyalty. Men, and the women who often shop for them, want to support brands that make a difference. If you’re not doing it out of the goodness of your heart, at least do it for the profit margins.

What Brands Can Actually Do

Stop selling macho nonsense

The first step? Let’s retire the idea that all men are rugged, emotionless heroes who only drink black coffee and fix carburetors. It’s 2024. Show men as real people who have bad days, cry during movies, and yes, sometimes need a hug.

Make mental health ads normal

How about a campaign where a man cancels a night out because he’s feeling overwhelmed? Or one where a father talks to his teenage son about therapy? These moments are relatable, human, and long overdue.

Partner with experts

Collaborate with mental health organizations to create campaigns that are grounded in reality, not clichés. Think less 'inspirational quotes' and more practical steps.

Create safe spaces

This doesn’t mean building a Zen garden in your office (although, sure, go for it). It means creating digital or physical spaces where men can have honest conversations without judgment.

Lead with humor

If there’s one thing men respond to, it’s humor. Imagine a campaign that says, “Talk to someone before your mid-life crisis forces you to buy a sports car.” Funny, relatable, and straight to the point.

What’s the Worst That Could Happen?

Let’s say a brand does a mental health campaign, and people don’t like it. Big deal. At least they tried. The alternative is staying silent while millions of men continue to suffer in isolation.

But the truth is, if done right, these campaigns will work. People are ready to talk about mental health, they just need someone to start the conversation. And who better than the brands they already trust?

Final Thoughts: Don’t Just Sell. Speak Up.

Men’s mental health is too important to be ignored. Brands have the resources, the reach, and the responsibility to step up. So let’s stop pretending this isn’t our problem. Let’s challenge the outdated narratives, create campaigns that matter, and, who knows, maybe save a few lives in the process.

Because if we can sell chips with the promise of eternal happiness, surely we can sell the idea that it’s okay to ask for help.

This article is penned by Mitul Shah, Founder & CCO, Calculated Chaos

Disclaimer: The article features the opinion of the author and does not necessarily reflect the stance of the publication.