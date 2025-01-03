Remembering Walter Saldhana

It’s not often that you meet someone who leaves such a mark on both your professional and personal life. Walter wasn’t just a boss or a mentor—he was a guide, a figure whose values shaped us in ways we never fully appreciated until much later.

I distinctly remember my first meeting with him. I was a little nervous, unsure about how to approach him. Arvind, however, encouraged me to meet Walter. I was immediately struck by his warmth and politeness. Walter had a unique ability to connect with people who showed humility and respect, and he recognized that quality in others. His demeanor had a soft kindness that made you feel at ease.

During our conversation, his questions were focused on discipline, values, and loyalty. He asked about my background, my reasons for leaving my previous agency, and what my personal goals were. Though these might have seemed like straightforward or even sharp questions, they were framed in a way that reflected his desire to understand who I was and how committed I would be to the work and to the agency. He was less concerned about superficial answers and more focused on the core values that guided me. The questions weren't about the short-term but about loyalty, discipline, and the long-term relationship we could build together.

At first, I was wary about how to respond to such probing questions, but by the end of the meeting, I left with a smile, feeling not just understood but also respected.

Lessons in discipline and leadership

Walter was a man of discipline, straightforwardness, and punctuality. He believed in the importance of a balanced work-life ethos, often encouraging his team to leave the office on time. For Walter, working late wasn’t a sign of dedication; instead, it was a reflection of inefficiency. While these values might seem old-fashioned, they laid the foundation for a productive, disciplined workplace.

His insistence on discipline, punctuality, and honoring commitments left a lasting impact on me. If a meeting was scheduled for 9:30 AM, Walter expected everyone to be there on time. If someone was late, he would leave a note as a gentle reminder, reinforcing the importance of respecting time. His approach was simple but profound: Do your job well, and then go home. There were no excuses for being late or unprepared.

One of Walter’s quirky habits, which we used to laugh about, was his punctuality when it came to office closing time. At exactly 5:30 PM, he would switch off the lights, even if someone was still in the restroom. If the air conditioning was left on in an empty cabin, he would turn it off. We didn’t fully understand the purpose of these actions at the time, but looking back, it was a lesson in efficiency and responsibility. It wasn’t about the lights or the air conditioning—it was about respecting time and resources.

Walter’s commitment to not wasting resources went beyond time. He was meticulous about ensuring that everything was used efficiently, even something as small as carbon paper. There were stories of him personally checking the dustbins to make sure the carbon paper was fully utilized before it was discarded. This was his way of showing that every small resource mattered and should be valued. His sense of generosity was equally strong—whenever someone needed something, Walter would provide it immediately, ensuring that the right resources were available when needed.

At the time, we may have resented the strict discipline and rules that Walter imposed, especially when compared to the more relaxed approaches we saw in younger generations. However, as we grew older, became entrepreneurs, and took on leadership roles, we began to understand the significance of these values. We came to realize how scarce resources are, whether they be time, money, or people, and how crucial it is to make the most of them. The discipline Walter instilled in us taught us responsibility, and it’s a lesson we carry with us to this day.

As a leader now, I often find myself irritated when the younger generation doesn’t respect time or the importance of punctuality. When I was starting out, there was a system of red marks—three red marks and you would lose half a day’s salary. While this might seem harsh, it was effective in maintaining discipline. Looking back, I can see how these practices helped shape our understanding of duty, accountability, and the importance of responsibility in the workplace.

Walter also had a knack for creating meaningful traditions within the workplace, which helped foster a sense of belonging and camaraderie. Prayer meetings, Christmas parties, and Founders’ Day celebrations were integral to the culture he built. On special occasions, he would personally hand out gifts and cash in envelopes to employees, further reinforcing a sense of personal connection. These moments, often accompanied by thoughtful handwritten notes left on desks, highlighted the kind of leader Walter was—one who valued small gestures and made people feel appreciated.

Walter also recognised and supported hardworking individuals, even in their moments of failure. If someone made a mistake, he would make them acknowledge it but also offer his support to rectify it. These qualities inspired loyalty and respect.

Walter’s leadership was rooted in the values of discipline, responsibility, efficiency, and generosity. He taught us to respect time and resources, to be honest and sincere in our work, and to honor our commitments. These lessons, while they may have seemed strict at the time, have shaped the way we approach leadership and life today.

Contributions to the Indian advertising industry

In today's context, we talk about design thinking, the client-agency relationship, and leveraging both creative and analytical skills to address challenges. But Walter was ahead of his time in understanding the importance of solving real business problems for clients. He always had a clear sense of what needed to be done and exuded the confidence that came from years of practical experience.

Walter’s journey was extraordinary. He started as a stenographer and, through self-learning, rose to become a key figure in the industry. He learned the ropes of administration, marketing, and advertising, not through formal education but through hands-on experience and his keen understanding of people. His ability to identify and address the unique challenges faced by clients laid the foundation for what we now recognize as the Indian advertising ecosystem.

In a broader sense, Walter contributed to building an indigenous advertising industry. In the late '70s and early '80s, when the industry was predominantly led by foreign creative directors, Walter and others like him played a crucial role in nurturing homegrown talent and creating an environment that championed Indian values and narratives. This period marked the beginning of a self-reliant advertising industry in India.

The legacy he left behind

It is just that one generation was passing on some values. And then we think that if we were to pass on that, those values which are treasured from all the older generation icons when we came into advertising when we were young, to learn discipline, respect, honor, other people, trust, honesty, integrity. So those values apart from creative ideas and what you learn in marketing, branding and production, crafting, all that aside, you know, main humanitarian values. And then that, you know, shaped our futures and then made us, you know, to really take on the leadership because of that generation.

For our generation, Walter was like a father figure—someone to respect and learn from without ever feeling judged. When I met him, I immediately felt the wisdom and warmth of someone from an older generation, commanding deep respect. People of that time had a unique way of offering guidance, always with a sense of warmth and understanding that made you feel comfortable and valued.

The last time I saw him was at an industry event. He hadn’t changed one bit—still strong, still full of energy. He had this aura about him, where you’d be in a room with him, and you’d just feel this presence.

If Walter were here today, I would ask him to conduct a workshop on time management—not just to teach people how to manage their schedules, but to instill in them the deep respect he had for time. In a world that often moves too fast, his wisdom would remind us to slow down and appreciate the moments that truly matter.