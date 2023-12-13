Revolutionising real estate: Unveiling the power of digital marketing

With the steady surge in diverse lifestyle preferences of homebuyers, a notable shift has occurred in their approach towards home purchases. Today, potential buyers embark on their homebuying journey with a thorough search online, armed with a clear vision of their dream homes. As a result, digital marketing plays a key role in providing a living experience to the audience and defining and connecting chords as per the interest of the consumers.

It is essential to craft a brand identity that is exclusive and authentic. To effectively connect with your target audience, it is imperative to accentuate the facets that make your brand distinctive, such as unique architecture, design aesthetics, commitment to sustainability, and unmatched experiences. A recent survey by The Digital House Hunt Report: Consumer and Market Trends in Real Estate revealed that 90% of homebuyers conduct online searches during their homebuying process which has resulted in an increase in investments in digital marketing.

Basis a few learnings, it is important for companies to resort to a digital approach that is focused and research-driven. It is most effective when companies look at tailor-made solutions from partners that resonate with consumer needs and are a combination of innovative technology, chatbots, 3D tools, virtual tours, and analytics.

Digital marketing in the real estate industry has witnessed a prominent shift in this decade. With its unparalleled scope for innovation and unprecedented global outreach, video content is a key aspect of marketing in the industry.

Embrace video content for corporate communication, brand campaigns, project tours, and individual messaging.

Influencer collaborations have gained prominence in the industry. Collaborate with influencers whose messaging resonates with the values and interests of customers. Not only does this effectively keep them engaged through the right communication, but also efficiently aids in them building a strong connection with the brand. These associations are cost-effective as compared with traditional marketing methods and create a personal affiliation with the brand.

Conceptualizing outreach that is engaging and pragmatic, helps to build an authentic connection with the audience through utilization of innovative asset creations.

In the dynamic and fast-paced digital era, marketing has witnessed transformative shifts across various sectors.

In the foreseeable future, MarTech solutions with AI will be largely deployed by the real estate industry that will present new possibilities, channels, and media formats, empowering real estate marketers to engage with their desired audiences like never before. - Raunika Malhotra

While originality is crucial, maintaining consistency in your brand identity is equally important. Reflect and reinforce your brand's core values and unique selling propositions in all your marketing campaigns. Establish a cohesive visual language, memorable tagline, or distinctive logo that becomes synonymous with your brand. Consistency builds trust and recognition among your target audience, helping your brand thrive in the competitive real estate market.

The merging of traditional marketing's tangible and established methods with new-age marketing’s innovative and personalized approaches in real estate helps to make the right offer, in the right manner, to the right customer.

This article is penned by Raunika Malhotra, President of Marketing at Lodha.