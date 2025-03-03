Securing the pitch: It starts before the slides

In today’s fast-moving world, especially in media, pitching is no longer just about pretty slides and perfect scripts. It’s about understanding your client’s world and offering solutions that feel custom-made just for them. Personalisation is the name of the game, and clients are looking for a partner, not just another vendor. They want someone who understands their business, anticipates their challenges, and brings innovative solutions to the table before they even ask for them.

The secret starts before the pitch

Here’s the thing: the real magic happens before you even walk into the room. The key to a winning pitch is all about preparation, researching the client, understanding their needs, and building that trust long before you present anything. Go beyond their website and social media, dig into their industry trends, analyse their competitors, and explore their past marketing strategies. What worked? What didn’t? Where are the gaps that you can fill?

The foundation of your pitch is only as strong as the insights you bring to the table. When you frame your ideas around their goals, you’re not just offering a solution, you’re showing them you’ve got their back.

Make it relevant, make it yours

Clients don’t want a cookie-cutter pitch. They want to know why YOU are the right fit for them. What sets you apart from their current agency? What can you do that others can’t? A pitch that speaks directly to their needs, challenges, and goals positions you as their perfect partner, not just another option. Instead of making them wonder, “Why should we choose you?”, make them think, “How have we not worked with you yet?” Show them what you bring to the table, and make it feel like it was made just for them.

Data + storytelling = Magic

Here’s the truth, pitching is all about understanding, not selling. Sure, data and insights are powerful, but they become truly meaningful when wrapped in a story that speaks to the client’s situation. A generic deck filled with your agency’s credentials won’t cut it anymore. What does a 30% increase in engagement really mean for their brand? How did that rise in brand visibility translate into customer loyalty? When you tie in consumer behavior, industry trends, and solid media insights with a narrative that’s personal to the client, you’re turning a pitch from a transactional offer into a strategic partnership. Numbers alone don’t persuade, stories do.

Show, don’t just tell — Case studies that matter

A great case study isn’t just about “We did this and it worked.” It’s about showing clients exactly how you got there. The ‘how’ is just as important as the ‘what.’ It’s not enough to just flaunt results like a shiny trophy, show them the process.

What challenges did you face?

What unexpected insights led to the final strategy?

How did your team innovate along the way?

When you walk them through how you used insights, strategy, and creativity to hit those big wins, you’re proving that your success wasn’t just luck, it was strategy. And more importantly, you’re showing that you can repeat that success for them.

Instead of showing a case study in a format that feels like a post-mortem report, frame it as a success story with a beginning, middle, and end. Clients should feel like they are walking in the footsteps of a brand that was in a similar situation and see themselves achieving similar (or even better) results.

Beyond the pitch: Building real relationships

Winning the pitch is only half the battle. Real success comes from building trust and relationships that last. Clients don’t want to be treated like a transaction, they want to feel like you genuinely care about their goals. Whether it’s a personalised LinkedIn message or a thoughtful check-in email, every interaction should show that you’re invested in their success. Active listening is huge , take the time to understand their challenges and offer solutions that matter. When you consistently show up as a trusted advisor rather than just a service provider, you become an indispensable part of their team. And remember: consistency is key. Keep delivering value, and soon enough, you’ll be more than just their agency, you’ll be their long-term partner.

At the end of the day, a pitch is more than just winning a project, it’s always about building lasting connections. It’s about showing up prepared, presenting solutions that feel tailor-made, and proving that you understand your client’s business inside and out. When you prioritise research, relevance, and storytelling, backed by trust and genuine engagement, you’re not just meeting expectations, you’re creating partnerships that last. Because the best pitches do more than land the job, they lay the foundation for relationships that grow over time.

This article is penned by Priyam Dadia, Head Of New Business, Media Sciences, Schbang

Disclaimer: The article features the opinion of the author and does not necessarily reflect the stance of the publication.