Social media trends to watch in 2026

Social media changes every year, and the changes are not about algorithms; the changes are more about how the culture of a country evolves. Because as generations change, things change in the country - political scenarios, business scenarios, cultural scenarios, and content also changes because content ultimately is a consequence of all the environments that exist in a country. Over the past decade, India has gone through a significant change, the way its people communicate their thoughts, get their news and build influence online. The year ahead will accelerate this shift even further:

A new class of creators would be professionals; they will start to make content. Professionals are now realising that the audience needs experts to share their knowledge, especially as personal branding is becoming the new storytelling technique. It will become the best possible way for you to connect with the customer, investors and stakeholders. This is going to be a big change.





More brands will recognise the need for organic content. Even the brands that do performance marketing a lot will also realise that the videos that do well in performance marketing are the videos that also get organic reach. Strong organic reach consistently reduces customer acquisition costs and improves ROAS. So people will now want to get more organic reach, build that community, and rely less on paid ads, but rather on their own organic distribution.





Government authorities and political parties will start using new ways of media, social media, and especially adapting to the new ways of content creation to reach young people. Because even they will now realise that the time when they used to put normal generic social media messages is over. Now they also need to adapt to the culture that the young population lives in and create content accordingly.





Bollywood and the Creator Economy Collapse - collaboration. The Bollywood people will get more into content creation, and the content creators will get more into Bollywood. The line between Bollywood and content creation will start to disappear. Of course, the fields would still be very different, but the line will start to get thinner now and continue to get thinner progressively every year.





There will be a surge in niche-based podcasts. There will be fewer podcasts that invite everyone and anyone as a guest, and instead, they will focus on a specific category. Category-based podcasts are going to be the next big thing. They might not get millions of views, but they will end up building a very, very niche community of people who could then be relatively easier to convert as customers.





Kids will start creating content. Children aged between 6 - 10 will emerge as a new category of creators, and they will be heavily demanded, not just by viewers, but also by brands. They will pave the way for a new category of content creators who will be highly sought after as parents recognise social media as a viable avenue for early talent expression.





AI will lower barriers but raise standards. AI integration in the creative workflow will be seamless, and at the same time, the quality of content will increase drastically with less effort. When producing content becomes less challenging, the real differentiators will be originality, clarity and cultural relevance.





Cultural content will rise. Content that relates to astrology, numerology, faith, devotion, religion, and mythology will see more demand. More startups will also emerge in this space. This sector will continue to grow rapidly, as people increasingly turn to content that connects with their cultural roots.





The rise of VC firms making content. It’s also now the time when investors are competing to get startups on their capital. Content is going to be one of the strongest moats for those companies. VC communication is evolving from transactional to narrative-driven, reflecting this shift.





The world will move in a trajectory where they will recognise that content is not something casual, but it is a serious, sincere activity that has huge upsides. But at the same time, it requires time, it requires effort, and it requires patience. It’s not a sales activity; it’s rather a brand-building activity. In an era where audiences live on Instagram, YouTube, and emerging digital platforms, any individual or company that ignores content risks irrelevance. In contrast, someone who leverages content intelligently can outperform, outgrow, and outpace far larger competitors.

As India moves further into a digital-first future, social media will increasingly shape public discourse, business outcomes, and cultural behaviour. The next year will not just redefine content, it will redefine how India sees, speaks, and understands itself.

This article is penned by Aryan Anurag, Co-founder, Binge Labs.

Disclaimer: The article features the opinion of the author and does not necessarily reflect the stance of the publication.