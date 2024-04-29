Summer cricket fever - A nostalgic journey through time

Hey there, fellow cricket enthusiasts! Let's take a stroll down memory lane as we reminisce about those glorious summer days filled with cricket fever. From the crack of the bat to the roar of the crowd, cricket has always been more than just a sport in India – it's a way of life.

As a young boy getting coached for cricket, just imagine the excitement of gearing up for a day of cricket at the crack of dawn and heading to Shivaji Park Grounds. The smell of freshly watered grounds, the sound of leather hitting willow – it's enough to send shivers down any cricket lover's spine. And let's not forget the ritual of packing your kit bag (that weighed a ton) with all the essentials – pads, gloves, bat, water and of course, plenty of Glucon D, a lemon to keep you hydrated in the scorching summer heat.

But it wasn't just about playing the game; it was about immersing yourself in the cricketing culture that permeated every corner of the country. Whether you were honing your skills at a formal coaching session or joining in on a pickup game at the park, cricket was everywhere you looked.

Fast forward to the present day, and the passion for cricket in India is stronger than ever. With the rise of leagues like the Indian Premier League (IPL), cricket fever has reached a new zenith, captivating audiences both at home and abroad. And it's not just about the players on the field; it's about the fans in the stands, cheering their hearts out for their favourite teams and players.

Speaking of fans, let's not forget the role of nostalgia in keeping the spirit of cricket alive. Just like those summer days spent at Shivaji Park, reminiscing about cricketing legends of the past brings a sense of warmth and camaraderie to fans of all ages. Whether it's sharing stories of the Little Master’s iconic innings or marvelling at the bowling prowess of Kapil Dev, nostalgia has a way of bringing us closer together and celebrating the game this nation loves so much.

Cricket's evolution merges with technology, notably in safety gear. Helmets now feature moulded plastics for better protection, addressing ventilation and vision issues. After Phillip Hughes' tragic death, Masuri introduced a clip-on guard for neck protection, in play since the 2015 World Cup. Bats incorporate carbon fibre handles for enhanced performance. Mongoose is no longer an animal; it is a high-performance bat with a shorter handle. Coloured jerseys, introduced in 1992, mark a permanent shift, tailored for player comfort by sports brands like Nike, Adidas, and Puma. Who would have thought the colour of the ball would change to white and now a pink ball, offering improved visibility under floodlights. Batting pads, like Aero pads, provide lighter, more bacteria-resistant options. Many of these innovations ensure cricket remains safe and exciting for players and fans alike.

And let's not forget about the marketing campaigns that have capitalized on the nostalgia of cricket. Brands both local and global have launched ads featuring cricketing icons past and present, tapping into the emotional connection that fans have with the game. Whether it's a catchy jingle or a heartwarming storyline, these campaigns (from air-conditioners to sanitary ware) remind us why cricket is more than just a sport – it's a way of life, many refer to it as a ‘religion’.

Back in the summer of 1985, cricket fever was a grassroots affair, with aspiring players lugging their kit bags to local grounds like Shivaji Park, dreaming of donning the Indian cricket team jersey. Fast forward to IPL 2024, and cricket has evolved into a multi-billion-dollar industry, with the Indian Premier League at its helm.

Traditionally, brands clamoured for visibility through sponsorships, stadium ads, and TV commercials. IPL alone rakes over $1.5 billion from just sponsorships and broadcast rights, reaching a staggering 450 million viewers across India and the globe. More than a century after its only prior Olympic appearance, at the 1900 Summer Games in Paris, the sport is officially back on the program for the Los Angeles Games. Just wait to see the seismic shift in how brands engage with cricket going forward.

So, as the summer sun shines down and the sound of leather on willow fills the air, let's raise a toast to cricket and the memories it brings. Whether you're playing in the streets or cheering from the stands, cricket will always hold a special place in our hearts – a timeless reminder of the joy and camaraderie that summer and nostalgia bring. So, here's to the timeless allure of cricket and the cherished memories it brings. Play on, cricket lovers, play on! this Summer!

This article is penned by Krishna Iyer, Director-Marketing, MullenLowe Lintas Group.