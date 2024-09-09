Are trends the key to gain brand mileage on social media?

Trends reflect the human psyche. It is a mirror to cultural influences, technological advances, and personal motivations- all of which together, drive consumer behaviour. Which most people believe that there is no science behind trends- I’d beg to differ. Trends don’t just happen in the dark of night, in a random fashion. Trends are created with the motive that someone who replicates a particular set of interests will be interested in taking this communication forward and thus bring together a community of people sharing the said set of interests. Put simply, trends enable communication. By that math, hopping on trends should make a good approach for brands to be relevant on social media, right?

Instagram's algorithm prioritizes content that gains traction shortly after being posted, which makes tapping into trends a key strategy for boosting brand visibility. By participating in trending challenges, brands can significantly expand their reach and increase impressions, as these trends are more likely to capture the attention of a wider audience. Additionally, interactive content that aligns with current trends can drive higher engagement rates, as users are more inclined to participate and share content that feels timely and relevant. This not only improves a brand's performance in the algorithm but also enhances its overall discoverability on the platform, making it easier to attract new followers. By staying current and timely, brands can position themselves as relevant and in tune with the latest social media conversations, which is crucial for maintaining and growing their online presence. However, it's important for brands to balance trend-driven content with consistent messaging that aligns with their core values. By strategically leveraging trends while staying true to their identity, brands can use Instagram’s algorithm to their advantage, boosting visibility, engagement, and long-term growth on the platform.

As the Digital Head of Makani Creatives handling the social game of many brands, I believe that trends are a means to an end, not the end itself. Our focus should be creating content that resonates with the audience, and if a trend helps us achieve that, we're happy to jump on board.

It is no doubt that trends get people involved (engaged, in algorithmic terms). It creates a bubble of interaction where everyone is talking. Tiktok and Instagram trends work because they are snackable, relatable, shareable. When something trends, everyone talks about it. However, if a brand’s only game plan is to talk about what everyone else is talking, what is it that the brand has to say at all? Nothing, a brand risks losing its own voice if all it does is one Tiktok dance followed by the next Instagram skit. After all, authenticity is crucial; brands must be true to their voice and aesthetic. It’s necessary to stay true to your brand. At the end of the day, behind the photoshop, airbrush and AI-driven content of social media, there’s an authentic story to be told.

While trends on TikTok and Instagram can give brands a boost, it's important to remember they’re often short-lived. To truly grow a loyal audience, brands need to balance trendy content with timeless storytelling and active community engagement. Keeping up with algorithm changes, like Instagram's push for Reels, is also crucial. A solid social media strategy that includes clear goals, a mix of evergreen content, and tools for tracking performance will help brands stay relevant.

Incorporating trends is smart, but they shouldn’t dominate your entire content strategy. By combining trend-driven posts with consistent brand messaging and community interaction, brands can build a strong, lasting presence online.

To sum it up, using TikTok and Instagram trends wisely can boost your brand's visibility and engagement. But to truly succeed, brands must stay true to their core identity while adapting to social media shifts.

This article is penned by Yashtika Vaswani, Head of Digital Servicing, Makani Creatives

Disclaimer: The article features the opinion of the author and does not necessarily reflect the stance of the publication.