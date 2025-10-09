What can marketing learn from Mixology?

The term ‘mixology’ was created and used in the mid-19th century to distinguish a more nuanced drink maker and set them apart from the traditional ‘bar tender’. The term ‘Mixologist’ became part of popular culture only in the 1980s when drinking started getting the layer of sophistication and class. The mixologist is not your traditional bartender who will quickly make your rum and Coke or whiskey and soda. Or even the Manhattan or the Screw Driver, or the Bloody Mary.

As I did my book talks around the country, I got a chance to meet and interview a few highly acclaimed mixologists. Every one of them had their own story to tell. The mixologist in Mumbai revealed that his secret recipe was, and you wouldn’t guess this, simple salt. He said in every drink he makes, he adds a tiny bit of salt, from his 10% saline solution he has handy. Another mixologist said that the key ingredient is actually the ice, and he imports ‘perfect ice’ from Delhi for his uber-exclusive bar in Chennai.

What can we marketers learn from mixologists? I have extracted four essential ingredients after my conversations.

The first rule of mixology is that it is not about the drink but about the consumer. A good mixologist does not start mixing the drink. He or she first spends time understanding the consumer, their taste, their mood. And then creates a special drink for the occasion. In a similar vein, we in marketing need to put the consumer centre of whatever we are planning to do.

The second rule of mixology is assembling the right ingredients and have them handy. It could be salt or ice or something more exotic (soaked popcorn for a special drink called Movie Night, anyone?). In marketing, we need to figure out what are the elements of the branding mix we need to inject. It may be a clever brand name, packaging or advertising.

The third rule of mixology is persuading and adjusting so that the buyer is happy with the drink offered. In marketing, we need to be able to persuade, negotiate and get the right value for what we are offering. In B2B situations, negotiations become all the more important. Learn the tips and tricks of negotiation is indeed a critical skill today when procurement heads are well versed in how to beat down a vendor.

The fourth rule of mixology is the ability to communicate with the customer and get them excited even before the drink is served. And good mixologists tell interesting stories on how they got inspired to create unique drinks. As they say, the story behind the drink should be as interesting or more interesting than the drink itself. In marketing, we need to communicate internally and externally. We need to be able to speak to small groups and to big groups of customers and sales teams. We should be able to write and also talk. Finally, marketing is incomplete without the right marketing communication inputs.

Mixology is all about the fine art of understanding the customer, curating a special drink, presenting it with flourish and then adding a nice back-story with a twist. In marketing, we have to understand the consumer, craft the brand, negotiate and sell to get the right value and communicate effectively. The fields of mixology and marketing are, in fact, two sides of the same coin. Or an ice cube.

This article is penned by Ambi Parameswaran, an advertising/branding veteran and author of 'For God’s Sake'.

Disclaimer: The article features the opinion of the author and does not necessarily reflect the stance of the publication.