What’s missing in Diwali ads: Let’s talk about it

Brace yourselves, folks. It’s that time of the year again when the Diwali ad blitzkrieg hits us with the subtlety of a firecracker in a library. Everyone’s trying to sell us something under the guise of ‘emotional’ storytelling, and while some ads nail it, let’s be honest—most of them are as predictable as a Diwali bonus email from HR. So, what’s missing? Why do so many Diwali ads feel like reheated leftovers? Here’s what’s been grinding my gears.

Enough with the perfect families

Look, I get it. Diwali’s about family. But does every single ad have to feature the most unrealistically happy family, exchanging gifts in a house that looks like it’s straight out of a magazine shoot? You know the ones—where mom’s sari never wrinkles, dad looks like he’s permanently auditioning for the role of the Cool Patriarch, and the kids are polite enough to make you wonder if they’re robots.

Real life’s not like that. Real families bicker over who’s hogging the Wi-Fi, argue about whose turn it is to make the rangoli, and fight over the last piece of mithai. These are the moments that make a festival feel real. Ads that embrace this genuine messiness could stand out and connect more with viewers.

Insight: It’s about time brands embrace the imperfections—those quirks and arguments that actually make a family feel like, well, a family.

Not every ad needs a tear-jerking moment

Diwali ads love to go for the feels—grandma wiping a tear, kids sharing sweets with the underprivileged, or that dramatic reunion scene where dad forgives his estranged son because it’s Diwali. Now, I’m not saying there’s anything wrong with a bit of emotion. But when every ad’s got the same “let’s make them cry” strategy, it gets a bit… monotonous, doesn’t it?

What’s missing is humour. Sometimes, it’s okay for an ad to just make you laugh. Festive ads that bring a smile—think Amul’s topical takes or ads that poke fun at our own quirks—can be a refreshing change.

Insight: It’s not always about tears and emotional highs; sometimes, a well-timed joke or a little light-heartedness is what really hits home.

Where’s the diversity in celebrations?

Look, Diwali’s not the same for everyone. Some find joy in big family gatherings, others in solo celebrations, and plenty appreciate the excuse to just sleep in on a long weekend. Yet, most ads assume that everyone’s on the same page, celebrating with a family reunion and a big puja. But where are the ads that show the new ways of celebrating—like Zoom meetups, low-key nights, or just taking a break from it all?

It’s like brands forget that diversity exists. In Kolkata, Diwali looks different from how it’s celebrated in Mumbai. And then there’s the quiet Deepavali nights in the South, far from the ruckus of a big city Diwali. But no, let’s just show the same generic North Indian Diwali scene with crackers, lights, and sweets.

Insight: Brands should recognize the evolving ways people celebrate. It’s not about one-size-fits-all; it’s about embracing the variety.

The great overdose of tradition

Yes, Diwali’s a traditional festival, but it’s also a time when people blend the old with the new. Millennials and Gen Z don’t just want diyas and mithai. They want diyas that come with an app and mithai that’s Instagrammable. So, why aren’t we seeing ads that reflect this evolution?

It’s 2024, people are shopping online for their Diwali clothes while watching YouTube tutorials on how to make a modern rangoli. Yet, brands still push the idea that a traditional family celebration is the only way.

Insight: Embrace the fusion of old and new. Show how the younger generation is redefining Diwali, mixing traditions with their own twist.

And please, enough with the 'Be Indian, buy local' guilt trip

Every year, like clockwork, brands roll out their swadeshi cards, telling you how buying their product will save the nation’s economy, preserve Indian culture, and maybe even end world hunger. And sure, local is important, but it feels like they’re trying to guilt-trip you into buying their stuff, rather than actually making a good product. You can’t slap a “Be Indian, Buy Local” tagline on subpar sweets and expect people to line up.

What if, instead of guilt-tripping, brands just focused on being genuinely good? Maybe create ads that celebrate what makes their product special, rather than just waving a patriotic flag.

Insight: Authenticity wins over virtue-signalling. Show us why your product is amazing, not why we’re bad people if we don’t buy it.

What brands should do instead

So, what’s the solution? How do brands make their Diwali ads less, well, cringe? It’s simple. Focus on the real, the unexpected, and the modern. Give us families that don’t look like they stepped out of a catalogue. Give us stories that don’t always end with a dramatic hug. Show us how people really celebrate—messy, imperfect, but with a lot of heart.

It’s time for brands to realise that Diwali isn’t just about rehashing old clichés. It’s about recognising that the festival means different things to different people, and celebrating those differences. Because the best campaigns don’t try to teach us what Diwali is—they remind us of how we actually live it.

So here’s to hoping that this Diwali, we get a few ads that don’t make us roll our eyes or reach for the mute button. And if not, well, there’s always the ‘skip ad’ button, isn’t there?

This article is penned by Mitul Shah, Founder & CCO, Calculated Chaos.

Disclaimer: The article features the opinion of the author and does not necessarily reflect the stance of the publication.