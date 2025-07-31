The new blueprint for internet-era creative agencies

At the 5th edition of AgencyCon, an insightful panel explored a topic shaping the future of modern marketing: the rise of culture-first creative companies. Titled “Built for the Internet, Wired for Brands,” the session brought together leaders who’ve successfully ridden the wave of internet culture to build brands and businesses: Tusharr Kumar, CEO, OML, Girish Narayandass, Co-founder & CCO, Bare Bones Collective, Manoti Jain, COO & Founding Partner, Kulfi Collective, and Raghav Bagai, Co-founder, SW Network.

Over the course of the discussion, they unpacked how creative companies built with the internet in their DNA are rewriting the rules of advertising by staying grounded in culture, moving with speed, collaborating with communities, and being unapologetically obsessed with craft.

What does it mean to be “culture-first”?

Culture-first creative companies don’t just react to trends; they participate in shaping them. Tusharr Kumar described it simply. “We started by managing indie musicians who didn’t have the flexibility to react. So, we built a festival. When there was no comedy on the internet, we created Comicstaan. That’s what it means to participate in culture.”

Manoti Jain added that being culture-first is also about proximity to the audience. “We live the consumer insight through the creators we manage, the writers we represent, and the ideas we build. We’re not looking at culture from a distance — we’re in it.”

For Raghav Bagai, culture isn’t just about viral moments. “When we do city-specific campaigns — whether it’s for Kolkata, Ahmedabad, or Chandigarh — we go all in. Think guerrilla, think film, think influencer. When done right, culture-first work works. It moves the needle on brand objectives and business.”

Girish Narayandass pointed out that being culture-first begins with something very personal and old school: enjoyment. “If you’re not having fun doing it, stop doing it,” he said, echoing a Bare Bones motto. "Maza aa raha hai? Mazaa hai. Nahi aa raha? Toh band karo."

From campaigns to communities

One common thread between all the panellists was their shift from campaign-based thinking to building long-term platforms and communities. Tusharr explained how OML evolved from event managers to cultural builders. “It was never just about a gig. It was about creating a platform that could move culture.”

Manoti highlighted campaigns like Crocs’ K-Drama x Bollywood fandom initiative, which cut across seven Asian markets, and LEGO’s first store launch in India, where “the brief was to create an Apple Store-like frenzy.” What made these cultural activations successful was their ability to stir emotion and lead to business outcomes.

“You need to stop assigning 20% of a strategist’s time to every brief,” Raghav warned. “If you want to build culture, get someone who lives gaming, lives music, or lives that street — and then build a team around that insight.”

This cultural matchmaking also applies to scaling, many of these agencies run variable partnership models, where talent is matched to each brief instead of fitting clients into agency org charts.

Obsession with Craft, Not Just Culture

For Girish, the internet hasn’t diluted the importance of craft, it has heightened it. “We are a creative agency. You’re communicating with someone — what are you saying and how are you saying it? Obsession with craft has to be across the board — whether you’re writing a tweet or directing a film.”

He stressed the importance of creative resonance: the idea that you must love the work before anyone else does. “We don’t brief someone unless we’re excited by the idea ourselves. If we’re not laughing, not feeling something, why do it at all?”

Manoti agreed and noted how Kulfi Collective spent its first two years without a creative team, choosing to hire producers first, but is now doubling down on creative excellence as it scales.

Making culture a business model

So how does all this translate to growth?

According to Raghav, “Culture-first work drives results — whether it’s a viral internet ad or a hyperlocal campaign. For one brand, we ran city attacks that covered everything, influencers, guerrilla, film, and it moved awareness, conversions, and ultimately business.”

Tusharr offered a global perspective from OML’s collaboration with Bacardi, stating that they backed independent music before it was “cool”. That led to an eight-year relationship across 22 countries.

“It started with culture and moved to digital, creator-led marketing, and even producing a hip-hop award show in Poland.”

Manoti gave examples like Nike’s After Dark tour and Crocs’ fandom campaigns, pointing to the tangible results when brands build authentic relationships with culture and communities. “Culture isn’t just about fuzziness,” she clarified. “You can see defined business outcomes — sales, sign-ups, even scale.”

Navigating risks in the internet age

Of course, with culture comes risk. The panel acknowledged that when you play in the internet’s arena, you’re also exposed to backlash, misfires, and cancel culture.

“We’ve had protestors outside our office,” Manoti said candidly. “You have to balance bravery with business realities. As you scale, your risk appetite might shrink — but some risk is essential to build something great.”

Raghav noted that you need to operate in the grey. It is important to be bold, but you shouldn’t play with religion, politics, or things that can cause real hurt.

“Be fast, be responsible, and own up when you make mistakes — like Zomato did.”

Manoti shared that if you are respectful, authentic, and willing to own your missteps, the internet is forgiving.

Pitch fees, hyperlocal thinking & Reddit

In closing, each panellist offered advice to agency leaders navigating this cultural shift.

Girish believed that agencies should start charging pitch fees. Tusharr added that OML hasn’t taken a pitch without a fee in two years and that they pay collaborators from it.

Manoti urged leaders not to get swept up in AI buzz alone, urging them to spend time on Reddit to understand their consumers’ world and localise.

Being built for the internet is more than using digital tools. It’s about a mindset; one that values speed, craft, collaboration, and above all, culture. These agencies aren’t just selling ads; they’re shaping conversations, influencing identities, and helping brands become a meaningful part of the communities they serve.