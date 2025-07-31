What it really takes to build a great agency today

In a no-filter conversation that cut through the usual industry jargon, leaders from the agency world came together to unpack what it truly means to be future-ready. As the lines between creativity, commerce, and technology continue to blur, the role of agencies is under greater scrutiny than ever before.

The discussion tackled everything from how agencies define greatness today to why many are still struggling to evolve. It also explored the growing influence of creator-led models, the need for diversified revenue streams, and the cultural shifts required to protect teams and ideas.

The panel addressed the hard truths about broken pitch practices, toxic client dynamics, and outdated business models.

The panel: The Big Reset: What makes an Agency Great Today (and Tomorrow)



Session Chair:Hitesh Rajwani, CEO, Social Samosa Network

One of the most recurring themes in the discussion was that greatness can no longer be measured by awards or billings alone. Anisha Iyer noted that the foundation of any truly great agency begins with its people.

“If my teams aren’t happy, if they don’t wake up with energy, the work will reflect that. And if the work is off, clients will feel it too,” she said. According to her, team morale is not just HR-speak, it’s a business input.

While Prasanth Challapalli agreed that people were at the core, he argued that greatness also demands clarity. “You have to define what greatness means for your agency. Is it profit? Is it creative depth? Is it impact? If you don’t define it, you’ll end up chasing everything,” he said. He encouraged agencies to build from their strength areas instead of trying to offer everything to everyone, a tendency that often leads to burnout and diluted output.

Ahmed Aftab Naqvi added a third dimension, courage. For him, a great agency is one that draws a line when it matters. “You need the spine to say no to broken pitches, impossible timelines, or toxic clients,” he said, recalling how Gozoop had once walked away from a high-value retainer because it was hurting their internal culture. That act, he said, was a form of greatness, one rooted in self-respect.

Borrow from creator ecosystems

What followed was a candid conversation about how agencies must now break the old patterns to stay ahead. One of the biggest issues, the panellists agreed, is perception. As Naqvi put it, “Clients treat agencies like vendors because agencies allow them to.”

Iyer pointed out that while agencies often promise business impact during pitches, few are willing to tie their compensation to those outcomes. She shared that her agency does exactly that; her business leads have KPIs that mirror their clients’ growth targets. “If the client doesn’t grow, we don’t either,” she said.

Naqvi pointed out the need for agencies to shift from execution partners to growth architects. “We keep talking about adding value, but we need to start monetising that value strategically,” he said. The problem, he added, wasn’t just external; many agencies still operate from a mindset of short-term output instead of long-term transformation.

As the conversation turned to the rise of creator-led shops and platform disruptors, the panellists offered a balanced view. While acknowledging that platforms like Zepto and influencer collectives are now producing branded content that once fell squarely within the agency remit, Iyer argued that agencies still hold a crucial position. “We’re uniquely placed to act as growth catalysts. We’re close enough to the brand to care, but far enough to see the blind spots,” she said.

Challapalli added that agencies can borrow from creator ecosystems by tightening the gap between idea and execution. “They test faster, fail faster, and simplify decision-making. Agencies can definitely learn from that agility,” he said. The takeaway wasn’t that agencies should imitate creators, but rather, that they must become faster, braver, and more responsive to cultural signals.

On the pricing front, Iyer acknowledged the pressure. “The market sets the price,” she said plainly. But she urged agencies to think beyond hourly billing and campaign fees. “You need multiple revenue streams. That’s how you stay resilient.”

Challapalli, who comes from a family of cinema, offered a memorable analogy, “Cinemas don’t make money from tickets, they make it from popcorn. Agencies need to find their popcorn.”

Diversify offerings

He also called on agencies to take a more expansive view of what services they offer, especially in tough economic cycles. “Why should we only handle brand campaigns? Why not UX, CRM, even sales enablement? You already have the client. Why not serve them more holistically?” he asked.

The conversation ended with a clear call for reinvention. Agencies, the panellists argued, must periodically reset, not because the market demands it, but because relevance has an expiry date. “Every three years, I bring the house down,” said Anisha. “We rebuild our narrative, our client relationships, and our internal structure. That’s the only way to move forward.”

The final word was reserved for the one thing agencies often overlook: honesty. “Just be honest,” Iyer said. “Say the hard thing. Speak the truth, even if it costs you.” Challapalli reinforced the value of repetition and conviction. “Know what you stand for, and keep reinforcing it. To your team, to your clients, to yourself.” Naqvi offered a note of hope for independents: “Don’t sell to networks. The next decade belongs to indie agencies.”

As the session wrapped, it was clear that the question wasn’t what makes agencies great again; it was whether they’re ready to do the hard work of becoming great on new terms.