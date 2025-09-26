Agency feature: All you need to know about AHA

AHA is a Bengaluru and Dubai-based creative agency founded by Sushobhan Chowdhury. Positioned as a media-fluid, business-first collective, it brings together strategy, communication design, films, branding, packaging, product design, digital and tech expertise under one integrated system. According to the agency, it has recorded nearly 20x growth over the past seven years, with revenue compounding at over 53% annually and an average year-on-year increase of 64%.

What we do?

The agency operates across multiple disciplines, combining strategy, communication design, digital, technology, and media within one system.

Its services include

Business and brand strategy, including planning and foresight to guide company and brand growth. Communication: Narrative and content strategy, advertising, and messaging to connect with audiences.

Design of branded products and merchandise. Digital & Tech: Digital strategy, software and app development, UX/UI design, performance marketing, content marketing, social media management, 3D modelling, and other technology-led solutions.

Why we do it?

To help brands move at the speed of culture and stay relentlessly relevant.

AHA exists to drive momentum for brands; strategically, creatively, and culturally. The agency believes in shaping not just campaigns, but cultural conversations, by building brands that connect deeply, behave authentically, and grow meaningfully.

We learned the hard way

Being creative isn’t enough. You need to be clear.

Over the years, it has seen brilliant ideas lose their power because the message wasn’t sharp enough. Here, it has made clarity a non-negotiable. Say it sharp. Show it sharper. Because great ideas deserve to land with impact.

Don’t Sell. Solve.

People don’t want a pitch; they want relevance. One of the most valuable shifts the agency has made is to stop asking ‘How do we sell this?’ and start asking ‘What are we solving?’ When you solve meaningfully, the sale follows.

Good Work Needs Great Process

The agency has learned that inspiration is only half the equation. The other half is structure. That’s why at AHA, it systems that support consistency without killing creativity. Because the best work isn’t random, it’s repeatable.

Industry as we foresee

The agency has observed Indian social media evolve from a digital playground into a cultural force. What started with curated posts has turned into a landscape driven by short-form video, creator-led commerce, and hyper-regional content. Activity is no longer concentrated in metro cities alone but has expanded to tier-2 and tier-3 towns, often in languages they had not engaged with previously.

The agency anticipates, that the landscape will become faster, more complex, and more human. Brands like creators, and creators will need to think like businesses. Trust will be the new metric. Performance will need storytelling. Compliance and conscience will shape content just as much as trends.

A day without Internet

The agency builds for the internet, brands that scroll well, swipe fast, and move with culture. But it is just as comfortable when the Wi-Fi blinks out.

A day without the internet isn’t a disruption; it’s a reset. Deadlines take a breath. Conversations linger. Whiteboards fill up. Ideas stretch their legs without screens getting in the way. The agency slows down, not because they have to, but because they can.

They don’t need the internet to stay inspired. They draw from books, from banter, from looking out the window. Before it they were digital natives, they were curious humans. And that part never goes offline.

Gender ratio and policies

The agency reports having a team where women outnumber men, not by design, but by the natural outcome of building a space where talent, not titles or templates, thrives.

The agency follows a hybrid working model, with additional flexibility where needed. Women at the agency have the option to work fully remotely, reflecting an approach that balances professional ambition with flexibility. It’s their way of ensuring the workplace works for people, not the other way around.

Our inclusive policies

The agency describes itself as a skills-first organisation, where orientation, background, or personal choices do not determine a candidate’s fit; instead, your craft, curiosity, and clarity do.

The agency seeks individuals who are ambitious, growth-driven, and ready to add real value to their work.

Recruitment focuses on assessing relevant skillset, potential, and passion rather than formal credentials.

Maternity and paternity leave

The agency follows the Maternity Benefit Act, 2017, offering the full 26 weeks of paid maternity leave as per statutory guidelines, no compromises, no conditions.

For new fathers, it offers 14 days of paid paternity leave.

They not just support working professionals, but working parents, without making them choose between the two.

Work culture and values

The agency has established a workplace culture without rigid hierarchies or closed doors, where all team members, regardless of tenure, are encouraged to participate. Ideas flow freely, not through approval chains but through honest conversation, with an emphasis on clarity over jargon, collaboration over silos, and creating an environment where asking questions is just as valued as having answers.

It also incorporates informal team activities and rituals. From spontaneous brainstorms that turn into giggle-fests to team rituals that make deadlines less dreadful, aiming to create a work environment that is engaging and energising while supporting learning and growth.

Agency growth YOY

In the last seven years, the agency has grown nearly 20X, not through noise, but through consistent delivery, clear thinking, and culture-first creativity, as per the agency.

Its revenue has compounded at over 53% annually, with an average year-on-year increase of nearly 64%.

Client testimonials

“Aha’s services came to us at a time when we urgently needed a strategic approach and quick turnaround. The team’s agility and insight transformed the pressure of a last-minute request into a high-impact narrative. Look forward to continuing our collaboration with them on larger and more strategic projects,” - Business Head, La vie en Rose.

“Having worked with AHA over a couple of projects, I'm impressed with their understanding of our communication objectives and their ability to deliver on these. Quick responses and on-point creatives have helped to deliver quality results,” - Aji Varghese, Head Trade Marketing. Al Seer Group

“AHA’s obsession with depth and clarity has been pivotal in driving growth for Whirldata and our other ventures. The team works like a SWAT unit- fast, focused, and impact-driven, always going beyond the brief to create moments of truth we hadn’t even imagined. AHA isn’t just a partner for us; they’re a true force multiplier,” - B A Madhusudhan, Vice President, Whirldata Inc

Work

Creme 21

The agency was given the global mandate to revitalise Creme 21 across multiple regions, beginning in 2019 with the theme ‘Simplicity is Beautiful.’ The campaign included a musical montage film, multilingual versions (English, Arabic, French, Urdu), and a visual identity built on vitamin-focused storytelling.

Enchanteur

In mid-2025, the agency launched a GCC-wide campaign for Enchanteur’s perfumed body lotion during Eid. The film presented a narrative of strength and calm, showing a woman transition from an elevator to an MMA ring, her fragrance lingering after she left the frame.

Zandu

In late 2024, the agency developed an international campaign for Zandu’s flagship products, Universal Oil, Ultra Power Balm, and Zandu Balm, targeting GCC markets. The campaign focused on presenting the brand’s Ayurvedic heritage in a modern and globally relatable manner.

Awards

The agency said they do not participate in industry award shows, focusing instead on building brands that grow, resonate, and stay relevant.

They note recognition from the market and consumers, including the ET Best Brand 2023 for Creme 21 and Product of the Year 2025 for Enchanteur Naturelle, voted by consumers for innovation and relevance in the body care category.

Employees and hirings

The agency is open to hiring at thatsahabackup@gmail.com