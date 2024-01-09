Agency Feature: All you need to know about Chtrbox

Who are we?

From our inception back in 2016, Chtrbox has been leading the industry in all things influencer-led and is the driving force behind campaigns with some of the global brands out there. Some of our brand partners are Pinterest, Amazon, HP, P&G, Spotify and more.

At Chtrbox, we don’t simply implement marketing plans - we look into all requirements from an end-to-end perspective and are known to execute campaigns that are consistently successful via our hands-on and personalized approach, including but not limited to strategy, conceptualization, ideation, and more.

What's in the name?

Influencer marketing is done right only when it breaks through the clutter. That’s what Chtrbox and its abilities stand for - we’re driven by the key focus of connecting brands with creators who positively impact & influence the digital landscape. With our core offering as influencer marketing, “Chtrbox” as a name stems from our belief that we create chatter that matters through social partnerships that drive meaningful conversations for a brand.

What do we do?

We have a gamut of offerings under our umbrella, here's a bit on them:

Chtrbox: Backed by data-driven creative strategy and end-to-end management, our primary offering with our diverse network of 500K+ emerging creators, drives successful campaigns that break through the clutter. We’ve crafted successful campaigns for key accounts like P&G, HP, Amazon, CRED and more.

ChtrSocial: Taking a consumer-first and brand-second approach, we help brands focus on content, and become influencers in their own right. We support or manage complete social media mandates to help grow the brand through creative and strategic storytelling and also focus on ROI-driven campaigns through Performance Marketing.

Chtrbox Represent: Our talent management division Chtrbox Represent, is where we exclusively represent 60+ creators across key categories like beauty, fashion, fitness, tech, food, dance, and more - whose clout reaches beyond social media.

YouthInk: As pioneers of student campus ambassador programs in India, we’ve done it all – in-campus chatter, fests, UGC, contests, peer2peer referrals, youth sampling, brand advocacy, barter partnerships, content seeding – and are great at it. Brands we’ve activated this for include The Souled Store, Bata, Whisper, Amazon, and Vivo amongst others!

Micro & Nano: Leverage our extensive network of micro and nano creators to onboard large volumes of high-quality content creators for your brand, with sustained amplification across various genres such as including but not limited to a large parenting community and working professionals. We have a proven track record of successful campaigns with leading brands including Pinterest, CRED, Nykaa, Pampers, HK Vitals, Instagram, Spotify, and many more.

Bharatbox: Our integrated offering across digital and social media, Bharatbox powers brands to reach India's regional consumers. We’re all about crossing borders to attract a regional audience by collaborating with the best influencers and content creators covering Tamil, Telugu, Kannada, Malayalam, Marathi, Bengali, Punjabi, and other vernacular languages. Key Brands here: Piramal Finance, ICICI Prudential, SBI Card, Nykaa, HK Vitals, Pampers, etc.

FunBox: Funbox is our gifting extravaganza for influencers - through hampers curated exclusively for the brand’s products, identity, image, and more while leveraging our relationship with creators to drive organic visibility.

ChtrFilter: We help brands further amplify their campaign and communication across social media by creating custom AR Filters that help drive campaign messaging in an engaging and impactful manner. Proven to be 4x more engaging than other forms of content - we’ve curated these for brands like Hair & Care, Whisper, Raskik and more.

ChtrStudios: We enable brands to create premium snackable content with influencers and creators, at scale. This content is further leveraged to push through digital media to meet brand objectives. We’ve created impactful content for key campaigns such as Amazon Alexa, HP and more!

ChtrInternational: We help launch international brands in India and/or enable Indian influencers to gain popularity and brand opportunities in International markets.

Why do we do it?

Before the industry evolved into the magnanimous force it is today, Chtrbox entered into the industry to tap into the growing potential of influencers as a powerful marketing strategy for brands to connect with their target audiences - diversifying from traditional forms through billboards, TVCs, and print ads. In a digital age where social media reigns supreme, we spotted the chance to leverage it as a platform that empowers brands to connect with their audiences through social media influencers. Our mission? Elevate the brand’s online presence, foster personal customer connections, and supercharge their business growth through people-powered marketing!

How do we evolve?

Evolution in the age of digital and social media is driven primarily by the ability to keep up with changing trends, consumer behaviour, and content consumption. The influencer marketing industry is evolving rapidly, and Chtrbox is right there at the forefront, staying ahead of the curve. Here's how we continue to adapt and grow:

1. Constant Trend Analysis: We keep a close eye on emerging trends in influencer marketing, social media, and digital advertising. This allows us to anticipate changes and adjust our strategies accordingly.

2. Data-Driven Insights: Gathering insights into what works and what doesn't in influencer campaigns. This data-driven approach helps us refine our strategies for better results.

3. Content Quality: Chtrbox focuses on creating high-quality and engaging content that resonates with audiences. This keeps our campaigns fresh and appealing.



Social responsibility in social media

Handling social responsibility is a crucial aspect for us at Chtrbox and believe it to be the core of any positive partnership with influencers and brands. We understand that we have a significant role to play in shaping a positive impact on society and here’s how we approach it:

1. Ethical Partnerships: We carefully select influencers and brands that align with our values and uphold ethical practices. We prioritize partnerships that contribute positively to society and avoid associations with controversial or harmful content.

2. Diversity and Inclusion: Chtrbox actively promotes diversity and inclusion in influencer marketing. We work towards representing a wide range of voices, backgrounds, and perspectives in our campaigns, fostering inclusivity and breaking stereotypes.

3. Transparency: We maintain transparency in our operations, ensuring that our clients and influencers understand the ethical guidelines and regulations governing influencer marketing. This includes full disclosure of sponsored content.

4. Supporting Causes: We collaborate on initiatives and campaigns designed to raise awareness and foster meaningful change in areas such as sustainability (in partnership with Poshmark), mental health, and social issues.

Need of the hour

Need for Social Networking Laws:

In our experience, the pressing need for well-drafted social networking laws is evident, primarily focusing on mitigating cyberbullying. The online space has witnessed an alarming rise in harmful and derogatory comments, negatively impacting users' mental well-being. To address this, it is essential for lawmakers to collaborate with social media platforms, like Instagram, to implement robust AI technologies. These AI filters can proactively identify and remove derogatory comments, creating a safer and more positive online environment. This proactive approach aligns with the responsibility that social platforms bear in fostering a supportive digital community.

Payment Terms Adjustment:

Drawing from our experiences, we recognize the significance of adapting payment terms in the influencer marketing landscape. Traditionally, payment terms extended to agencies often spanned an extensive 90 days, exposing influencers to financial uncertainties. Learning from instances where agencies faced financial crises or even went bankrupt, we advocate for a more agile payment structure. Reducing payment terms to a more reasonable 30-45 days can significantly alleviate financial strain on influencers. This adjustment not only ensures a smoother cash flow but also fosters stronger collaborations between influencers and agencies, promoting a healthier influencer marketing ecosystem.

We learned the hard way

Quality over Quantity:

In the world of content creation, the adage "quality over quantity" holds immense importance. Influencers should prioritize creating meaningful and engaging content that resonates with their audience, even if it means producing fewer posts. Learning from past experiences, it becomes evident that quality content has a more significant and lasting impact on both the audience and the brand.

Negotiating vs. Bargaining:

Understanding the difference between negotiating and bargaining is crucial. Negotiating involves finding mutually beneficial solutions, where both parties gain value. Bargaining, on the other hand, often implies haggling for the best deal without necessarily considering the long-term relationship. The lesson learned here is that successful influencer partnerships are built on fair negotiations that consider the influencers' worth while delivering value to the brand.

Did we just share that?

During a live streaming event, an influencer accidentally turned on a funny face filter and didn't notice for a good ten minutes. The comments section erupted with laughter as the influencer continued talking about serious industry topics with a comical filter overlay. The incident ended up boosting engagement and became a memorable moment, shareable moment for both the influencer and the audience.

They work with us

The portfolio is endless but here are some worth mentioning - Amazon, P&G, HUL, CRED, Pinterest, Spotify, Poshmark, HP, Dell, Samsung, National Geographic India, Disney, Netflix, Swiggy, Instagram, DBS Bank, Kotak, Paytm, Marico, Starbucks, Google, Vivo and more!

Industry as we foresee

With the fast pace of social media taking over the consumer space with every changing second, here’s an overview of what we foresee the industry to evolve into:

1. Ongoing Growth: India's social media sector shall continue to expand due to its large and youthful population, making it a crucial market for platforms.

2. Influencer Marketing Boom: Influencer marketing will continue to flourish locally with the growing need for authentic and unfiltered content in an attempt to humanise brands and connect with their consumers.

3. E-commerce Integration: Social commerce is rising, with platforms like Instagram, Nykaa and Facebook enabling direct sales through profiles. This trend is set to grow further with influencers driving the entire ecosystem

4. Video Reigns: Short-form video, popularised by platforms such as Instagram and YouTube via Reels & Shorts, continues to dominate Indian social media.

5. Changing Regulations: The government is actively working on regulations addressing misinformation, hate speech, and online bullying, posing compliance challenges and ensuring clean and crisp advertising guidelines are set in place for the benefit of the viewers

6. AI and Automation: AI-driven tools for content, chatbots, and analytics will become more prominent, enhancing social media marketing efficiency.

7. Emerging Platforms: New social media platforms may emerge and gain popularity, necessitating adaptability in a dynamic tech landscape with campaigns being explored on Twitch, Discord, Whatsapp, and even podcasts.

A day without Internet

A day without the internet would place most of our industry on standstill and with the work culture we have at Chtrbox, that day would include the following activities - indoor cricket with makeshift items, an employee sipping on a drink, someone binge-watching content, all because we work very hard and play just as much.

Let’s face it, a day without the internet would bring the world apart on social media but would mean a well-deserved holiday for the team.

Gender ratio and policies at our agency

Currently, 60% of the employees are women and 40% are men. Chtrbox is dedicated to ensuring that all workers have equal opportunities for employment and a workplace free from harassment and discrimination. All employment decisions at Chtrbox are based on business needs, job requirements, and individual qualifications, without regard to race, color, religion or belief, national, social or ethnic origin, sex (including pregnancy), age, physical, mental or sensory disability, HIV Status, sexual orientation, gender identity and/or expression, marital, civil union or domestic partnership status, family medical history or genetic information, family or parental status, or any other status protected by the laws or regulations in the locations where we operate. Additionally, we have established a zero-tolerance policy against harassment and discrimination, ensuring a safe environment for all employees, with a particular focus on making the workplace safer for women.

Our inclusive policies

We have a supportive environment and ensure workplace safety and inclusivity for all genders. By fostering a culture of respect and equality, we strive to create a workplace where every individual, regardless of gender, can thrive and contribute their best to our agency's success.

Our maternity and paternity leave policy

At Chtrbox, we have a maternity and paternity leave policy. A woman can claim for maternity benefit, for a period of not less than eighty days in the twelve months immediately preceding the date of her expected delivery. The maximum period for which any woman is entitled to maternity benefit is twenty-six weeks of which not more than eight weeks shall precede the date of her expected delivery.

Our work culture and values that we believe in?

Chtrbox is very flexible to work with the team on hours that work for them based on commutes. We embrace a hybrid work culture, valuing both in-person and remote collaboration, allowing our employees the freedom to balance their professional and personal lives effectively.

How we have grown YOY?

Growth in influencers and brands with being onboarded

Exclusive Influencers/Partnership

New Categories Introduced

Campaign Ideation, campaign size



Testimonials from our clients

Working with Chtrbox and the team has been extremely smooth and a great experience for Pinterest India. Every campaign we have run with them has been executed with perfection with immaculate detail to attention and communication that allows us complete visibility at every milestone and the entire process. The agency ensures we have dedicated team members for every campaign and they establish a detailed tracking process that has ensured campaign deadlines are met and all the deliverables are executed if not in a timely manner but ahead of time. The team members also go above and beyond and provide tangible feedback for long-term projects that allow us to tweak campaigns to their full potential. We have a long-term relationship with them that we hope to continue to nurture in the future.

- Sneha Singh, Pinterest

Our experience with Chtrbox has been very positive. The team was very responsive and helpful and quick in handling requests for edits or changes. They delivered the content in good time. The communication has been timely. The team listened to our requirements and suggested Influencers based on the engagement plan, and the recommendations were relevant to our line of work.

- Kanika Ravidas, Poshmark

This was my first project with Chtrbox for our Group Session Campaign. The team not only promptly gave us the list of influencers we can shoot with, but also gave constructive solutions to carry out the ops. The team is also great at documenting, which really helped keep a track of everything. This also involved collaborating with our creative agency which Chtrbox managed effortlessly. Really looking forward to working on more campaigns with you soon!

- Deepika, Spotify

1. Professional & Prompt Team: We have been impressed by the professionalism and the prompt nature of the team, all this whilst maintaining depth in industry knowledge and domain expertise.

2. Timelines: We have come to trust Chtrbox for always meeting timelines, which is one of the most salient tenets of the nature of work we are in.

3. Analysis and Reports: While the strategy and operations side of the business we are privy to, we are looking forward to the analysis and reporting of the campaign we ran earlier this quarter, and gauging from our experience so far, we could not be more excited for it.

- Rahul Srivastava, Spotify

Awards we have won

Campaign Award

Awarded for designing the biggest Flash Sale in Spotify India’s history.

Mrunali Dedhia from Chtrbox received Winner of the Emerging Leader Award at Wonder Women 2023 Indian Television

Pranay Swarup, BW 40u40

Our work on Instagram for Whisper & Nokia won the Social Samosa SAMMIEs for

“Best Use of Influencers on Instagram” (Whisper - 2018)

“Best Use of Influencers on Facebook” (Nokia – 2018)

Our work was also recognized at P&G for “Best Influencer Marketing – Gillette

Number of employees and hiring plans

We currently have 90 employees with us and are always looking for passionate individuals to join the team and expand it - across all divisions.