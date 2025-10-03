Agency Feature: Inside Gemius India’s approach to branding

Gemius is an integrated branding and marketing agency dedicated to strategic brand development, creative consulting, and campaign execution. Founded in 2014 by Saurabh Pacheriwal and Anushree Pacheriwal, it is built on the intersection of creativity and strategic thinking.

The agency’s multidisciplinary team includes strategists, designers, storytellers, digital marketers, and production specialists who work together across projects.

What’s in the name?

The agency draws its name and inspiration from the sun signs of its co-founders, Saurabh and Anushree Pacheriwal - Gemini and Sagittarius. The agency describes its identity as a combination of these two distinct energies and complementary strengths.

Gemini contributes traits such as curiosity, adaptability, and communication skills, while Sagittarius brings visionary thinking, optimism, and a drive to explore new creative directions. The agency positions itself as a studio that is both imaginative and strategic, playful and purposeful, ever-ready to adapt yet grounded in strong values, combining these qualities to balance imagination with strategic planning.

The agency follows a philosophy that is rooted in the belief that “Those who tell stories, Rule the World.” It prioritises storytelling, aiming to craft narratives that influence audience perception and engagement. The approach underpins its campaigns and collaborations, with an emphasis on creating memorable brand experiences.

What we do?

The agency works on projects ranging from brand films to full-scale digital campaigns, aiming to engage audiences and create memorable brand experiences.

Why we do it?

It was born out of the desire to shape conversations, spark meaningful connections, and use storytelling as a force for positive brand transformation. It views branding not just as a business activity but as a way to forge lasting, authentic relationships.

How we evolve?

Adaptability is central to the agency’s approach. The team continuously tracks new trends, adopts emerging tools, and learn from each campaign. Its agile process integrates real-time feedback, ensuring projects are optimised for both creativity and results. Regular knowledge sharing and a commitment to learning support growth in a constantly evolving industry.

Social responsibility in social media

The agency approaches digital influence as a responsibility. Its campaigns focus on content that is accurate, respectful, and inclusive. Efforts are made to avoid misinformation, safeguard privacy, and use digital platforms to share authentic and positive narratives.

Need of the hour

Amid changing social networking regulations, the agency emphasises clarity, transparency, and ethical practices. It prioritises fact-checking, consent-driven campaigns, and clear communication with clients as a baseline for digital integrity.

We learned the hard way

The agency emphasises open and honest communication, both internally and with clients. Over time, it has learned that clarity in expectations and constructive feedback are keys to sustaining long-term relationships and achieving campaign success.

Did we just share that?

In one instance, a campaign for a food brand went viral due to an unexpected pun, highlighting the importance of always triple-checking the ‘fun’ in ‘functional’ content. The agency notes that such unplanned moments can add warmth and relatability to its campaigns.

They work with us

It has partnered with a range of clients across India and internationally, including gaming brands like LocoBear (Bangalore & Dubai), Woop, BlackBunny, Shott, and more, alongside brands in sectors including F&B, lifestyle, and entertainment.

Industry as we foresee

The Indian social media landscape is expected to grow significantly, with regional content, creator-driven engagement, and community-focused storytelling becoming increasingly prominent. There is also a rising trend of individuals and small businesses looking to establish their own brands, creating opportunities for agencies that assist with brand development.

A day without Internet

A day without the Internet would likely feel like a pause in daily activities, offering a rare chance to reconnect, reflect, and brainstorm ideas offline (preferably on a whiteboard instead of a screen!).

Gender ratio and policies

The agency maintains diversity-focused policies, including anti-harassment (POSH) policies, mentorship programs, and a flexible, safe work environment. Over 60% of its workforce is women, with programs in place to support their well-being and comfort.

Our inclusive policies

The agency provides an accessible environment for queer, PWD, and neurodivergent employees, including regular training, sensitivity workshops, and facilities to support flexibility and accessibility.

Maternity and paternity leave

Employees are entitled to three months of maternity and paternity leave, reflecting the agency’s support for employees through every life stage.

Work culture and values

The agency emphasises the value of new ideas, continuous growth, respect for individuality, fostering passion, and contributing positively to both the workplace and wider community.

Agency growth YOY

It has expanded year-on-year since its founding, largely through client referrals and consistent project delivery, now serving clients across India and internationally.

Client testimonials

“Gemius’ campaign approach is refreshingly collaborative. Their storytelling got us noticed and helped us scale faster than we imagined.”

“Working with them never feels like ‘work.’ They treat our brand as their own.”

Our work

The agency’s portfolio includes storytelling campaigns, digital launches for experiential brands, and unforgettable influencer activations, designed to combine strategy and creativity.

Awards bagged

The agency has received nominations and mentions across platforms. It was also recently mentioned in Forbes.com for its work on the Tiramisu brand.

Employees and hirings

Job openings are regularly posted on its website and social media.