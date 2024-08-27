Agency Feature: Everything you need to know about Stratedgy

Who are we?

Design without strategy is mere decoration. At Stratedgy, we guarantee that the brands we create encounter minimal barriers, develop a strong following, and earn admiration from their intended consumers.

With a blend of insights, intuition, and design, we breathe life into challenger brands. Since 2009, our dedicated team of writers, researchers, ethnographers, designers, and engineers have crafted brands across diverse industries, from agarbattis to household appliances, and from chocolates to historic hotels.

What's in the name, STRATEDGY?

It's not just clever wordplay; it reflects our belief that successful design is rooted in strategic thinking. Additionally, in business, it's more than just choosing fonts and colours or coding aimlessly. We consider your audience, the context, your message's goal, and your offering to create a meaningful brand-led connection.

Navigating the branding landscape is a stimulating challenge. Today's consumers seek design that goes beyond looks, valuing substance. This challenge attracts businesses to us for collaboration in growth, which is the essence of our work, and brand name.

What we do?

The company’s core offerings include consumer research, brand strategy, visual identity and packaging system design, and digital design systems.

Why we do it?

We champion the emergence of the next wave of Indian brands, positioning ourselves at a key position in the narrative that is pivotal in the thriving Indian economy. As players in this unfolding story, we are committed to empowering and nurturing the growth of indigenous brands that are shaping the economic landscape of India.

How we evolve?

Stratedgy evolves by staying closely connected to consumers, staying informed about trends without being swayed by them, and maintaining a deep understanding of both the business landscape and consumer needs.

We learned the hard way

The branding industry still lacks full recognition for the immense value it contributes. Despite playing a pivotal role in shaping perception, driving growth, and building lasting relationships for businesses, the industry often faces undervaluation. It's crucial to acknowledge and appreciate the strategic significance and tangible outcomes that branding professionals bring to the table, ensuring a fair and equitable recognition of their expertise and contributions.

They work with us

We are domain-agnostic and embrace opportunities to work with brands from various sectors. Our client roster features esteemed names in FMCG, technology, healthcare, and retail. The agency collaborates with well-loved brands like Nestle, Cheerios, Perfora, Bagrry’s, Wellbeing Nutrition, Nuuk, Ziaho, Hoovu, and more, delivering intelligent strategic and communication design services tailored to each unique brand.

Industry as we foresee

Indeed, the future looks promising for the branding industry! With the internet and online marketplaces creating a level playing field, both large corporations and small businesses have equal chances to succeed. Building authentic brand loyalty will be vital for long-term growth. Despite the hurdles of AI automation, the role of design thinkers is becoming increasingly crucial in guiding businesses through these challenges and maintaining meaningful connections with consumers.

Work culture and values that we believe in

At Stratedgy, curiosity drives us forward. With innovation and collaboration as our foundation, we eagerly come together at our vibrant studio daily. We thrive on the diverse perspectives of our spirited, and very opinionated team.

Our work

PERFORA:

Oral care brands in India have traditionally relied on promoting themselves using the trust and goodwill they enjoy. Most branding, packaging and communication is focused on statistics - trusted by X% mothers, Y% dentists, and so on.

Given this oral care landscape, Stratedgy set out to build a transparent, honest, and new-age direct-to-consumer brand with Perfora. We crafted all aspects of the brand, ranging from the brand strategy, the brand name, and the overall identity and packaging system design.

We aimed at putting the care back into oral care, with a brand that relies heavily on attributes and a focus on building better, long-term oral care habits.

HOOVU:

Hoovu, known for its fresh prayer flower delivery, was ripe to deepen its relationship with its customers.

Having gained customer love with the daily delivery of fresh flowers, Hoovu was now ready to be a bigger part of their customer's daily prayer rituals.

What followed was an incredible journey of many interesting conversations with the prayerful, and observations of those in the business of prayer, as we further developed their identity and packaging system.

