Agency Feature: All you need to know about Adomantra

Adomantra is an online video advertising solutions company founded in 2012 by Dr.Vikas Katoch, a technology specialist. The company provides digital marketing services aimed at helping brands and publishers connect with internet users globally.

With close to a decade of industry experience, Adomantra focuses on programmatic video advertising, offering capabilities such as targeted audience segmentation, real-time monitoring, and advanced analytics. The company states that its proprietary algorithms are designed to help brands reach relevant audiences in appropriate contexts, with the aim of improving campaign performance and revenue outcomes.

According to the company, it delivers more than 10 billion ad impressions across over 190 countries. Its client base includes more than 200 Fortune 1000 companies and over 100 global brands across sectors such as automotive, FMCG, telecommunications, and technology. Adomantra’s team size is reported to be between 51 and 200 employees.

What's in the name?

Adomantra was born from a belief that great advertising needed more than just tactics, it needed a guiding mantra. The name reflected the agency’s core philosophy: to create not just campaigns, but powerful marketing mantras tailored to brand goals. Long before launching Adomantra, I had envisioned building a marketing company that would break the template mindset of the industry.

Every service the agency offered, from Programmatic Advertising and SEO to CTV and Influencer Marketing, was driven by this same principle. It did not follow standard playbooks. Instead, it created customised strategies powered by human insights and tech precision. The agency stood for a creative mindset that turned marketing into a strategic tool for brand transformation.

What we do?

The agency specialises in programmatic video advertising, with a focus on visibility and engagement through the use of targeted segmentation, real-time monitoring, and advanced analytics.

Its areas of expertise include ROI-focused campaign execution, digital advertising, performance campaigns, programmatic campaigns, mobile app monetisation, first-party data campaigns, pay-per-click (PPC) advertising, search engine optimisation (SEO), media solutions, marketing campaigns, website development, and related services.



Why we do it?

Adomantra was founded with the aim of developing marketing solutions that prioritise measurable outcomes alongside creative execution. The company was established in response to an observed gap between marketing creativity and performance-driven results, with a stated focus on bridging that divide through a combination of technology and strategy.

Its current areas of operation include influencer marketing, video advertising, content creation, search engine optimisation (SEO), and data-led campaign execution. The company’s approach integrates storytelling, targeting, and technology, with an emphasis on generating outcomes that align with defined brand objectives.

How we evolve?

The agency's operational approach centres on keeping pace with the evolving digital landscape through ongoing investment in three core areas: technology, market insights, and talent development.

The agency reports regular upgrades to its proprietary programmatic platforms, incorporating advancements in artificial intelligence, machine learning, and data-driven tools to improve ad performance and audience targeting.

It also monitors changes in consumer behaviour, industry developments, and emerging platforms to inform its strategy. This includes adapting to new video formats, implementing contextual targeting, and enabling cross-platform integrations.

In addition, it places emphasis on continuous learning through internal training initiatives and participation in global industry workshops, aimed at maintaining team capability and preparedness for evolving market demands.

These measures are part of its broader effort to remain responsive and relevant in a fast-moving sector.

Social responsibility in social media

At the agency putting the consumer first meant going beyond performance metrics and truly respecting the person behind the screen. Every campaign the company ran was designed with the user in mind, avoiding intrusive, misleading, or irrelevant messaging, and always aiming to provide meaningful value. Content was curated to educate, engage, or entertain, depending on where the user was in their journey.

Transparency was a key part of this approach. The agency ensured that both brand partners and end consumers had clarity, whether it was about what data was being used, how it was handled, or why a particular ad was being shown. Consumer trust was never taken for granted, and data was used only in ways that aligned with user expectations and privacy standards.



Need of the hour

The agency believes social networking laws need to be more robust and future-ready, especially as digital consumption continues to surge. From its experience in online advertising, it’s crucial that these regulations focus on key areas such as data privacy, content accountability, and transparency. Clear guidelines on user data collection, consent, and usage are essential to protect consumer rights while enabling responsible advertising. Equally important is the need for stricter controls on misleading and harmful content to ensure brand safety. Greater transparency around how algorithms determine ad visibility and user engagement can help foster fairness and trust in the system. Addressing ad fraud, fake traffic, and bot activity should also be a top priority to maintain the integrity of the digital ecosystem.

At the same time, laws must allow room for ethical innovation, ensuring that companies like ours can continue to evolve and offer better solutions without compromising on user rights or transparency.



We learned the hard way

The agency has faced many challenges that pushed us to grow faster and think sharper. At times,

campaign briefs lacked clarity or results did not meet expectations and we had to rework entire

strategies overnight. What kept us steady was being honest with our clients and showing them

the real picture without filters. That level of transparency built strong trust and opened the

door for us to upsell smarter solutions that actually worked.

Did we just share that?

One amusing moment we recall was when a client wanted us to use a viral audio for a

campaign that had no connection to their brand and we had to tactfully steer them in the right

direction.

They work with us

Over tim the agency has worked with leading players in Healthcare, Travel, Automobile, and

Technology and they continue with us not because we promise the moon but because we

consistently deliver with intent, clarity and commitment.

Industry as we foresee

From the agency's perspective, the Indian social media industry is set for unprecedented growth in the coming years, driven by increasing internet penetration, affordable smartphones, and the rapid adoption of short-form video content. Platforms are evolving beyond just networking becoming hubs for commerce, entertainment, and community engagement. It sees a sharp rise in video-led engagement, regional language content, and hyper-personalized user experiences.

For brands, this means bigger opportunities but also greater complexities in reaching audiences effectively. The industry will also see a stronger push for transparency, data privacy, and stricter content regulations, creating a need for more responsible and value-driven advertising. With emerging technologies like AI, AR/VR, and immersive experiences gaining momentum, the social media landscape will continue to diversify. The agency believes, the key will be combining innovative ad formats with ethical practices to ensure brands can engage meaningfully with audiences in this dynamic environment.

A day without Internet

It is understandable, how deeply the internet has become intertwined with daily life being connected now feels as natural as breathing. A day without the internet would feel like an abrupt pause in the flow of information, communication, and interaction. From simple tasks like checking news updates or ordering groceries to larger business functions like campaign monitoring and real-time audience engagement, everything would come to a standstill. For brands and marketers, it would mean missing crucial customer touchpoints, while for individuals, it would feel like being disconnected from the world. This dependency highlights how essential it is to use digital platforms responsibly, ensuring that connectivity continues to create value in people’s lives rather than overwhelming them.

Gender ratio and policies

The agency believes its people are the cornerstone of its growth. Since its inception in 2012 with a 3-member team, it has scaled consistently, expanding to global offices, launching platforms like Adotrip and Adopremium, and achieving milestones like 1000+ active campaigns and AI-driven DSP systems by 2025.

Its gender ratio has seen positive progress, supported by women-centric policies, leadership representation, and regular skill-building initiatives that address workplace challenges. Maternity leave is provided in full compliance with statutory norms, and paternity leave is offered based on the tenure of the employee, enabling both parents to achieve a better work-life balance.

The agency is committed to creating an inclusive culture where every individual feels valued and supported. Our internal policies are designed to foster a respectful and empowering environment for people with disabilities (PWD), and neurodivergent individuals. We provide sensitivity training, dedicated HR support, and flexible work arrangements to ensure accessibility and belonging across teams.

Agency growth YOY

The agency has built a legacy across three core industries Healthcare, Travel, and Information Technology. Our expertise also extends to sectors such as CTV advertising, FMCG and FMCD, Real Estate, Education, Automobile, and Banking and Financial services. With over 10 billion ad impressions delivered globally, and teams based in Delhi, Mumbai, Bangalore, and Hyderabad, we stay ahead with our proprietary technology, strong data capabilities, and a focus on delivering measurable growth.