Case Study: How Campa used immersive tech to cut through Kolkata's festive ad clutter

Campa launched its 'Big Bottle, Big Celebration' campaign for Durga Puja 2025 in Kolkata, the company aimed to cut through festive advertising clutter by creating a powerful emotional connection with audiences of all ages. Executed by Inventech, the campaign's centerpiece was a 30-foot immersive 3D anamorphic installation at the historic 100-year-old Tala Prattoy Pandal. This display blended the nostalgia of Campa Cola with the modern dynamism of Campa Energy, transforming the pandal into a must-visit, highly shareable experience. By merging tradition with innovative technology, the installation became one of the most captured visuals of the festival, successfully amplifying brand recall and embedding Campa within the cultural fabric of the celebration.

Category introduction

In 2025, the Soft Drinks market is projected to generate a combined revenue of US$3.46 billion, with at-home consumption accounting for the vast majority at US$3.25 billion. The total market volume is anticipated to be 5.58 billion litres, with at-home consumption comprising 5.47 billion litres and expected to grow by 1.2% in 2026. For the average consumer in 2025, this translates to an at-home revenue per capita of US$2.22 and an average consumption volume of 3.74 litres.

Brand introduction

Marketing objective

To leverage both Campa Cola and Campa Energy to celebrate India’s festive spirit, strengthen brand recall among diverse audiences, and drive engagement through immersive cultural storytelling.

Summary

During the Durga Puja festival in 2025, Campa implemented its “Big Bottle, Big Celebration” marketing campaign in Kolkata. The central component of this activation was a 30-foot, immersive 3D anamorphic installation located at the 100-year-old Tala Prattoy Pandal. This display was designed to feature content representing both the Campa Cola and Campa Energy products. The campaign was executed in its entirety by Inventech, a division of the Laqshya Media Group. The project's strategy involved the use of display technology within a traditional festival context, aiming to connect both beverage products to the event through themes intended to be culturally relevant and energetic.

Problem statement/objective

The challenge lay in making the brand stand out amidst the clutter of Puja advertising, while emotionally resonating with people across age groups from families to young revellers.

Brief

The brief to Inventech was to create immersive content that reimagines how a beverage brand can become part of cultural celebration. The idea needed to be:

Visually arresting, to draw attention amidst the grandeur of Durga Puja

Emotionally anchored, connecting with the nostalgia of Campa Cola and the energy of Campa Energy

Reflective of Campa’s “zidd to celebrate every festival” philosophy

Creative idea

The creative idea was to create a 3D anamorphic content that brings the essence of Durga Puja alive - capturing the vibrancy, joy, and togetherness of the festival. The installation visualised the festive energy in a way that merged tradition and innovation, turning the Tala Prattoy Pandal into a must-visit immersive experience.

The content showcased pandal hopping with Campa Energy and Zidd to celebrate every festival with Campa - Big Bottle, Big Celebration.

Challenges - Designing content for 30-foot anamorphic structure that perfectly aligned with viewing angles and lighting conditions of an open-air pandal.

Execution

Social Media: Twitter, Facebook, Instagram, Snapchat, any other social media platforms

The immersive 3D anamorphic installation at Tala Prattoy became the visual centerpiece of the pandal’s 100-year celebration.

The creative featured both Campa Cola and Campa Energy, symbolising the blend of tradition and youth.

Visitors stopped, clicked, shared — turning the installation into a must-visit photo spot during Puja week.

Digital – SEO, ad words, ad placements, etc

Results

Quantitative

As Tala Prattoy celebrated its 100th year, the event drew public attention and heavy media coverage, naturally amplifying Campa’s visibility.

The 3D installation emerged as one of the most-captured and shared visuals of Durga Puja 2025.

Qualitative

The innovation was conceived and executed by Inventech, a division of Laqshya Media Group, which reimagined how brand storytelling can seamlessly merge with cultural experiences. “Durga Puja is the true embodiment of culture and togetherness, and this anamorphic experience captured that spirit perfectly,” said Sommnath Sengupta, CEO, Inventech