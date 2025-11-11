Case Study: How Chef Sanjeev Kapoor’s digital identity got a modern makeover

Digital marketing continues to redefine how creators and personalities engage with audiences. Black Cab Agency launched a campaign to revamp Chef Sanjeev Kapoor’s digital identity.

The campaign aimed to position him as a modern, relatable culinary creator through storytelling-led content on Instagram and YouTube. It released formats like Kahani Khazana and Phataphat, boosting engagement and emotional resonance among diverse audiences.

Category introduction

Digital marketing and social media continue to play a central role in brand visibility and engagement. For celebrities, influencers, and content creators, these platforms have reshaped the way audiences connect with personalities and brands. The global social media market is expected to reach $102.4 billion by 2026, highlighting its growing relevance across industries.

Brand introduction

Chef Sanjeev Kapoor, a well-known name in Indian culinary television, collaborated with Black Cab Agency to revamp his digital presence. The campaign aimed to transform his social media platform into a creator-led space that blends culinary knowledge with storytelling, offering an engaging experience for both his legacy and new audiences.

Summary

The campaign, conceptualised and executed by Black Cab Agency, aimed to establish Chef Sanjeev Kapoor as a relatable and modern culinary creator by leveraging distinct content IPs on Instagram and YouTube. It focused on storytelling, personal connections, and engaging formats that showcased Chef Kapoor's personality and culinary journey.

Problem statement / Objective

The goal was to modernise Chef Kapoor’s social media presence, ensuring it resonates with contemporary, digital-first audiences while preserving his credibility as a respected culinary figure. This included increasing audience engagement, strengthening his online identity, and fostering deeper emotional connections with his followers. The agency was tasked with strategically repositioning its content approach to achieve this balance.

Brief

The brief to the agency was to develop creator-led, interactive content that emphasised Chef Kapoor’s culinary journey, stories, and experiences, ultimately positioning him as not just a chef but a cultural storyteller and creator. The content needed to be relatable, interactive, and easy to consume while staying authentic to his legacy.

Creative idea

The agency reimagined Chef Kapoor's social media presence with four content IPs:

Kahani Khazana (storytelling)

Phataphat (quick recipes)

Swaad Anusaar (celebrity conversations)

Safarnama (travel and culinary memories)

These IPs aimed to allow Chef Kapoor to connect with his audience through various formats, each reflecting different aspects of his personality and knowledge.

Challenges

Key challenges included:

Balancing the authority of a television personality with the relatability needed for a younger, digital audience.

Creating content that resonates with both long-time fans and new followers.

Developing engaging, interactive content that keeps followers active and invested.

The agency addressed these aspects through strategic storytelling, data-driven insights, and platform-specific creative execution.

Execution

Social media

YouTube hosted long-form content, especially narrative-driven videos like Swaad Anusaar

Digital

Engagement tactics, including quizzes, polls, and challenges, were implemented to boost audience participation and shares.

Results

Quantitative Results

Phataphat - 702,747 views | 23,842 engagements

- 702,747 views | 23,842 engagements Kahani Khazana - 17,72,187 views | 43,019 engagements

Safarnama - 12,16,689 | 35,453 engagements

Swaad Anusaar - 2,58,587 views | 22,433.4 hours of watchtime

Qualitative Results