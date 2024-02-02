Case Study: How Continental Malgudi reached 1000+ households through on-ground activation & influencer marketing campaign

With the 'Keeping the Traditions Alive' campaign, Continental Malgudi aimed to inspire a renewed sense of connection and pride in preserving and celebrating traditional festivities during Pongal, and Sankranthi celebrations. To do this, the brand leveraged experiential marketing and influencer marketing to create brand awareness. The digital campaign saw 50 Million+ impressions. Here's a case study on how they did it.

Category Introduction

The coffee category in India boasts a market size of approximately 3000 crores, with the roast & ground/filter coffee segment contributing roughly 500 crores. Interestingly, nearly 98% of this specific category is concentrated in the states of Karnataka and Tamil Nadu.

Brand Introduction

Continental Malgudi Filter Coffee is an authentic and traditional coffee which is prepared by authentically roasting, blending and grinding the coffee beans. The brand stands for preserving traditions, like the tradition of authentic filter coffee.

Summary

The 'Keeping the Traditions Alive' campaign aims to evoke the authentic joy of celebrating festivals in their traditional essence. In consumers' fast-paced lives, festivals often witness the compromise of traditions for convenience, such as using rangoli stickers instead of crafting authentic rangoli. Through this campaign, the brand was dedicated to celebrate the spirit of Pongal and Sankranthi celebrations in Chennai and Bangalore, urging individuals to embrace and cherish these festive occasions in their true, authentic form.

Objective

The campaign aimed to inspire a renewed sense of connection and pride in preserving and celebrating traditional festivities and thus creating awareness for the brand, Continental Malgudi.

Brief

To encourage a return to tradition this Pongal and Sankranthi. Amidst growing convenience, people have adopted a lot of shortcuts, whether in celebrating festivals or in general, and the brand's goal was to remind people of the joy of celebrating festivals authentically. A campaign was to be crafted with an on-ground activation and a digital film which promotes the festive spirit.

Creative Idea

The essence of Pongal and Sankranthi was captured in Chennai by involving residents in preparing traditional festive dishes, Pongal under the sun in earthen pots, while in Bangalore, it revolved around making and distributing Ellu Bella. This helped in truly encapsulating the spirit of these festive celebrations.

Challenges

Bringing close to 1000 households in a common place and encouraging everyone to celebrate the festivities together. The festival being a day of holiday, most people travel out of the city or prefer at their homes. So, it was a task to bring them all together for the celebration.

Execution

Phase 1: The brand wanted to gather families to spread the message of celebrating the festivities in its true authentic way. To do so, the brand organized an experiential marketing activity, inviting its audience to join in.

Phase 2: Following this, the brand collaborated with regional content creators to spread the core objective of the campaign.

Phase 3: The last phase of the campaign was the actual event where residents immersed themselves in the joyous atmosphere where Continental Malgudi played host to a myriad of activities, including pot colouring, kolam making, and the traditional preparation of Pongal and Ellu Bella. These activities not only served as a catalyst for familial bonds but also acted as a bridge to reconnect with time-honoured customs.

To amplify this campaign, the brand used all social media channels including Twitter, Facebook, Instagram, Snapchat, and other social media platforms.

Results

Quantitative:

Through the on-ground activation, the brand reached out to 1000+ households in Bangalore and Chennai

The digital campaign generated 15 Million+ video views and 50 Million+ impressions.

Qualitative:

On digital platforms, the audience appreciated the content. The videos and reels on Instagram and YouTube got thousands of shares.

Preetam Patnaik, Head of Consumer Marketing, CCL Products India Limited said, "Being part of the Pongal and Sankranthi celebrations in Bangalore and Chennai was truly a gratifying experience for us. Our objective was to revive the traditional spirit of these festivals, and the overwhelming response from the residents reaffirms the importance of such cultural endeavours. Witnessing families come together to relish these activities, deeply rooted in our culture, was heartening."