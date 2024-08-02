Case Study: How Fevicol's Friendship Day campaign used Instagram's pinned comments to engage with 100+ brands, reaching 3.2 mn users

Last year, Pidilite Industries' Fevicol leveraged Instagram's new 'Pinned Comments' feature for a Friendship Day campaign created by Schbang. The campaign involved engaging with over 100 brands to boost social media reach and engagement, reaching 3.2 million people. Here's a case study on it.
Category Introduction
The Indian Adhesives Market is poised for significant growth, driven by increasing demand in the building and construction industry. Estimated to reach USD 2.87 billion in 2024, adhesives are crucial in construction for their enhanced structural integrity and durability. This sector's expansion is fueled by the rising need for sustainable and efficient construction solutions, positioning adhesives as essential components in modern building practices. Pidilite leads the market in adhesive and construction chemical solutions through continuous innovation. Their focus on sustainability, quality, and customer satisfaction has strengthened their brand and drive growth.
Brand Introduction
Fevicol, the flagship brand of Pidilite Industries, has been in the adhesive industry for over six decades. The brand's social media marketing strategy focuses on boosting engagement and visibility through innovative and humorous campaigns, effectively connecting with a diverse audience.
Summary
Fevicol's Instagram 'Pinned Comments Campaign' made use of the then-new feature of the platform — pinning comments — to increase brand awareness and interaction. On Friendship Day, Fevicol collaborated with over 100 brands, including OnePlus, Tinder, PayTm, Myntra, Hotstar, Boat, Netflix, Happydent, Dominos etc by posting quirky comments that these brands pinned to the top of their posts. Meme pages also served as amplification for the campaign, expanding its audience and boosting dialogue.
Objective
Fevicol was looking to increase its social media reach and engagement by making the best use of the newly launched feature of Instagram called pinned comments. This feature allowed pinning up to three comments, leading Fevicol to maximise the opportunity.
Brief
Fevicol, a brand known for its entertaining campaigns and unique social media activations, aimed to increase its social media reach and engagement by utilising Instagram's pinned comments function.
Creative Idea
The concept was to dominate the comment sections of highly engaged brand pages on Instagram for a single day. By posting witty and quirky comments on these brands' Friendship Day posts, Fevicol aimed to have these comments pinned, creating a strong and immovable presence on their pages. This strategy would effectively symbolise Fevicol's "Mazboot Jod" (Strong Bond) with these brands, reinforcing its reputation for strength and reliability.
Challenges
Collaborating with over 100 brands while cutting through social media noise to create a significant impact in a short time was a considerable challenge. For Fevicol, this was just another hurdle to overcome. Additionally, partnering with public meme pages to gain insights and feature content on the explore page was crucial. The challenge here was to find and collaborate with the right meme pages to maximise visibility. Finally, creating content that drives shares and saves, rather than just comments, proved essential in amplifying reach and impact.
Execution
Fevicol engaged with Instagram posts from well-known brands like OnePlus, Tinder, PayTM, Myntra, Hotstar, and Netflix by posting comments in their signature humorous style. These comments playfully requested the brands to pin them, illustrating a strong friendship bond.
The campaign leveraged strategic ad placements and SEO optimization to ensure maximum visibility. Schbang was the creative agency behind the execution of this campaign.
Results
- The campaign engaged with over 120 brands.
- The combined follower base of these brands exceeded 32 million.
- The estimated reach impact was 3.2 million.
- Fevicol's posts on major and medium meme pages:
- Garnered a reach of 1,599,824.
- Boosted Fevicol's follower count by over 740 within 48 hours.
- Reached over 3.24 million people.
- Engaged with more than 97,288 individuals.
Manish Dubey, Chief Marketing Officer, Pidilite Industries Limited said, "Fevicol has long been synonymous with unbreakable bonds. Friendship Day gave us the perfect chance to highlight this idea by turning it into a day of playful banter between brands and people. It was wonderful to see so many brands engaging with Fevicol through this initiative. Our strength lies in its ability to connect, and this clever and straightforward campaign showcased our true power in bringing everyone together in a fun and meaningful way."
