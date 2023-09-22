Case Study: How Pulse Candy and Snapchat celebrated National Mango Day with an AR gamification experience

This case study explores in detail how DS Group’s Pulse Candy made an AR gamified experience with Snapchat to drive user engagement and create a resonance of Kachacha Aam (raw mango) and Pulse candy on the occasion of Mango Day.

Brand Introduction

Pulse Candy is a hard-boiled candy with a tangy twist. It has captured the hearts of its discerning consumers. With a commitment to fostering strong consumer connections and generating interest, Pulse Candy aims to consistently introduce fresh ideas through consumer-centric campaigns and innovative initiatives. The brand designs campaigns to ensure top-of-mind recall and engagement with its audience.

Summary

Mangoes are a beloved seasonal fruit and are cherished for their unique flavour. Pulse Candy, known for its Kachcha Aam candies, aims to celebrate the raw mango flavour and bring joy to mango enthusiasts on Mango Day.



The brand launched a Snapchat AR experience to engage and bond with the candy fans. The time-based game was conceptualized around capturing mangoes via the player's mouth and winning Pulse candy points in return. The game was controlled by the player’s facial gestures and was embellished with new challenges at each stage.

Objective

Pulse Candy consistently strives to engage with its audience and build brand loyalty. The brand designs campaigns to ensure top-of-mind recall and engagement with its audience. Mango Day is a topical day that is celebrated on the 22nd of July every year.

Pulse Candy wanted to own this day and create a seamless connection between the hard-boiled candy, and its highest-selling flavour, Kachcha Aam (Raw Mango). With the objective of driving higher engagement, the brand wanted to give an immersive experience to the audience and bring a feeling of nostalgia to their TG.

The goal was to captivate and entertain them through a fun and interactive experience while celebrating the essence of the candy and walking down memory lane.

Brief

Pulse Candy wanted to own the flagship day of Mango Day (22nd July) to build brand recall and engagement among their audience. The brief was to create an AR gamified experience to drive user engagement and create a resonance of Kachacha Aam (raw mango) and Pulse candy on the occasion of Mango Day.

Creative Idea

Basis the brief, Snapchat came up with a gamified AR lens idea where the user turns into a crazy mango lover who is out on their journey to grab mangoes, all while overcoming obstacles on the way and tasting the ‘chatkaara’.

Challenges

The challenge was to create a memorable and engaging experience that reinforces Pulse Candy's position int he market and builds a strong connection with its target audience by celebrating Mango Day.

Execution

To ensure maximum engagement and participation from the target audience, this campaign followed several steps.

First, pre-buzz was created on social samosa by offering a sneak peek into the lens/ filter to generate excitement and build intrigue among fans.

Then, the lens was launched on Snapchat, and with the wish post of Mango Day on social media platform (Instagram/ Facebook) audience was also diverted to the Snapchat platform to experience the game.

To maintain interest and recall, Instagram stories were uploaded showcasing people playing the game to attract more participation.

Snapcode creative was also uploaded on Social media platforms so that the audience could scan the same and land on the Snapchat platform to play the game.

Results

The campaign received massive success, with a reach of over 11.2 million and garnered 28 million+ impressions on Snapchat.

The campaign garnered over 0.25 Mn+ engagement (Shares & saves)

With an average camera playtime of 14.55 seconds, the campaign was observed to surpass the industry standard of 7-8 sec.

At the launch of the campaign, Arvind Kumar, GM, Marketing said, “We are delighted to partner with Snapchat for this unique partnership. DS Group’s Pulse Candy holds a very special place among consumers not just in India, but across the globe and the Kachcha Aam (Raw Mango) is the highest-selling flavour. Through this initiative, we want to invigorate nostalgia among our audience by harnessing the power of augmented reality. Our goal is to captivate and entertain them through a fun and interactive experience while celebrating the essence of the popular candy and walking down memory lane. We invite all mango enthusiasts to join us in this exciting adventure and experience the burst of flavors synonymous with Pulse Candy.”