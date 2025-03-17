Case Study: How Samsung’s eyebrow dance challenge bridged online engagement with offline activations

India’s smartphone market, one of the world’s largest, continues to evolve with growing 5G adoption. In this competitive landscape, Samsung aimed to establish the Galaxy F06 5G as a leading choice among Gen Z. To achieve this, the brand launched a digital-first campaign featuring actor Ayushmann Khurrana, centred around the ‘Eyebrow Dance’, a viral trend symbolising the speed and excitement of true 5G. Through a mix of television commercials, influencer collaborations, interactive digital stunts, and offline activations, the campaign generated significant engagement, reinforcing Samsung’s positioning in the Indian 5G smartphone segment.

Category introduction

India is one of the world’s largest and fastest-growing smartphone markets, with over 600 million smartphone users as of 2024. The country's annual shipments exceed 150 million smartphone units, making it a key battleground for global and domestic brands. The market is led by brands like Samsung, Xiaomi, Vivo, Realme, Apple, OnePlus and more. The rise of 5G adoption, affordable financing options, and increasing digital penetration continue to fuel growth, with 5G smartphone shipments growing by 70% year-over-year in 2023. As mobile internet usage grows, India is expected to have over 1 billion smartphone users by 2030, further solidifying its position as a crucial smartphone market globally.

Brand Introduction

Samsung is a global technology company and a smartphone brand in India, offering devices across its Galaxy M, A, S, and Z series. It provides a range of options across price segments, with features like advanced displays and long-term software support. The company also manufactures locally under the 'Make in India' initiative. Flipkart, owned by Walmart, is one of India’s e-commerce platforms and a player in online smartphone sales. It is known for exclusive product launches, competitive pricing, and a range of payment options across various categories.

Brief

To successfully launch the Samsung Galaxy F06 5G and position it as the most desirable 5G smartphone in its segment.

Objective

Create massive hype & awareness around Samsung Galaxy F06 5G

Increase searches and buzz across digital platforms

Drive engagement and interest among Gen Z and value-conscious buyers

Creative Idea

In a market buzzing with 5G claims, Samsung wanted to break through the clutter and establish the Samsung Galaxy F05 as the ultimate choice for Bharat’s real 5G experience. But how do you make ‘Asli 5G ka Maza’ fun and unforgettable? By making people’s eyebrows dance uncontrollably!

With Ayushmann Khurrana as the face of the campaign, the brand redefined fun with Asli 5G by launching the ‘Eyebrow Dance’, a quirky, uncontrollable reaction to experiencing the speed and thrill of India’s real 5G. The challenge? Make this eyebrow dance go viral and ensure ‘Asli 5G ka Maza’ becomes a mass recall phrase.

Execution

TVC & Ayushmann’s IG Challenge

Ayushmann introduced the eyebrow dance in a fun TVC, showcasing how Samsung Galaxy F05’s 5G speeds make your eyebrows groove automatically.

He then kicked off the #GalaxyF06EyebrowDance via his Instagram story, inviting users to try the step themselves.

Influencer takeover

Influencers like Jannat Zubair & Faisal Shaikh (Faisu) took the challenge forward, adding their signature styles and amplifying the trend.

Soon, nano influencers positioned as the general audience joined in, moving more people to participate in the challenge

Dance groups like MJ5 & Piyush Bhagat brought a professional edge, incorporating the eyebrow step into their routines and further amplifying the campaign.





Flipkart’s ‘Fun Glitch’ Stunt:

To create further buzz, the brand introduced a ‘glitch’ on Flipkart’s app. When users searched for ‘Samsung Galaxy F06 5G,’ instead of product listings, they saw fun memes and surprise gift options, making the experience as entertaining as the phone itself.

Influencers like Riyaz, Aarushi, Saksh Diwedi, Diksha and so on added to buzz of this glitch.





Eyebrow styling at bus stops & salons

Taking the trend offline, the brand set up standees at bus stops and salons offering ‘F06 style eyebrows,’ turning the viral digital trend into an interactive, real-world experience.

The grand finale – Animated digital billboards

To cement recall, it launched digital billboards featuring animated eyebrows on a typical Indian family, Mummy ji, Papa ji, and Beta ji, all reacting to ‘India ka Apna 5G’ with the eyebrow move.

Results

Qualitative

Brand recall & association

‘Asli 5G ka Maza’ became a strong recall phrase, directly associating Samsung Galaxy F06 5G with the true 5G experience.

The Eyebrow Dance became a viral visual cue linked to the phone's speed and performance.

Search & trend dominance

Search interest for 'Samsung Galaxy F06 5G' surpassed generic searches for '5G smartphone' and key competitor models during the campaign period.

Keywords related to the challenge (e.g., 'Eyebrow Dance challenge,' 'Flipkart Glitch') trended across social platforms.

Cultural impact & virality

The campaign successfully embedded the Eyebrow Dance as a pop-culture movement beyond tech enthusiasts.

Dance and meme communities organically picked up the trend, ensuring widespread participation.

Quantitative