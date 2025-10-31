Case Study: How ZEE5 transformed chaos & quirks of Indian family into cultural narrative

The ZEE5’s new series Bakaiti aimed to position itself as both a reflection and a celebration of everyday chaos by weaving the quirks of Indian households into digital-first activations. From viral parodies and musical hooks to hyperlocal on-ground experiences, the campaign demonstrated how cultural insight, humor, and relatability can transform a new show into a shared cultural celebration.

Category introduction

The Indian OTT market has grown to 601 million users (41.1% of the population) with 148 million paid subscriptions in 2025. This growth is driven by smartphones, affordable data, and rising demand for on-demand, localised content. The Connected TV base has surged 87% to 129.2 million, showing a shift to larger screens. While urban adoption is strong, vast potential lies in semi-urban and rural markets for regional and culturally resonant storytelling.

Brand introduction

ZEE5, with a reach across 190+ countries, continues to focus on localised storytelling under its ‘Apni Bhasha, Apni Kahaniyan’ philosophy. The platform emphasises relatable, rooted narratives that connect deeply with Indian audiences.

With Bakaiti, the brand explored middle-class family life in India, where everyday quirks, chaos, and emotions form the core of daily experiences. The series and campaign aimed to position the series not just as entertainment, but as a reflection of familial dynamics that define Indian households.

Summary

The campaign series featured humor, familiarity, and creative storytelling to engage audiences beyond the series. By blending real-life cultural cues with digital innovation, the brand aimed to strengthen its connection with viewers, turning everyday life moments into relatable, shareable experiences that reinforced the show’s central theme of celebrating everyday chaos.

Objective

Introduce Bakaiti as a chaotic, heartfelt slice-of-life series that transforms everyday household quirks into entertaining, relatable moments, and establish it as a cultural narrative that mirrors the lives of millions of Indian families.

Creative idea

The central idea was to extend the series beyond the screen by tapping into everyday cultural codes: sibling banter, household alarms, local landmarks, and relatable housing struggles. Each activation was rooted in familiarity but elevated with humor, chaos, and community flavor, ensuring the show’s identity resonated both online and offline.

Execution

Shark tanki

Taking inspiration from the playful sibling banter between Naina and Bunty in the series, this activation reimagined the world of entrepreneurship with a lighthearted parody of Shark Tank. In the video, the duo teamed up with two popular influencers to pitch quirky, unconventional, and often outlandish business ideas to their Dad, the ultimate ‘investor.’ Filled with humor, sibling dynamics, and a nod to the series’ signature family chaos, the concept fused entertainment and relatability in a way that audiences can instantly connect with.

Paani ki tanki ka alarm

The everyday paani ki tanki sound, familiar in most Indian homesl, was turned into a musical hook. The brand collaborated with music creator Anshuman Sharma to transform this routine sound into a catchy tune symbolising daily life and community rhythm.

Ghaziabad takeover

Inspired by Bakaiti’s setting, the brand turnedwater tanks across Ghaziabad into creative installations painted with themed visuals. The sound of the paani ki tanki alarm played through local setups, creating a shared cultural moment linking the show to the city’s identity.

Kataria meets Kataria

This activation built on the Kataria family’s humour by featuring influencer Aryan Kataria as a potential tenant visiting Kataria Kutir. While Naina is delighted at the idea of welcoming a fellow Kataria into the home, Bharat has other plans. From noisy arguments to unexpected surprises, Bharat pulls out all the stops to prove that life here is anything but peaceful, bringing the show’s slice-of-life humor alive in an off-screen activation. The interaction between the characters recreated the show’s everyday chaos and comic tension.

Results

The Shark Tanki - 15.3M+ views, 13.3M+ users reached, and 17.5K engagements.

The Paani ki Tanki ka Alarm - 8.5M+ views, 6.2M+ reach, and 5.5K+ interactions.

The Ghaziabad Takeover activation - 12.2M+ views, 12.5M+ reach, and 7K+ audience interactions.

Kataria Meets Kataria - 273K+ views, 146K+ reach, and 11K+ engagements.

Speaking about the campaign and activations,Kartik Mahadev, Chief Marketing Officer, Zee Entertainment Enterprises Ltd., said, “At ZEE5, our endeavor is to bring alive stories that feel real, relatable, and entertaining. Bakaiti is a perfect example of a slice-of-life drama that captures the humor, chaos, and warmth of middle-class families. The Marketing campaign became an extension of the story itself, the 'Shark Tanki' parody, the 'Paani ki Tanki' alarm jingle and our Ghaziabad takeover; we turned everyday quirks into fresh, playful experiences. These activations carried the Kataria family beyond the screen and into people’s homes. That’s the joy of storytelling we believe in where entertainment is rooted in the familiar and delivered with a fresh twist.”