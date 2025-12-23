Case Study: How IGP turned World Cake Day into a limited-edition global dessert drop

IGP’s Cakes of the World campaign was launched around World Cake Day on 26 November, as part of the brand’s effort to stand out in an increasingly crowded and price-driven cake and gifting market. Instead of running a standard occasion-led promotion, the brand introduced a limited-edition collection of eight globally inspired cake jars, each drawing from well-known international dessert styles.

The campaign was designed to position cakes as experience-led purchases rather than routine celebration add-ons, responding to growing demand for premium, personalised and visually appealing desserts. Packaging and flavour storytelling were central to the execution, with individual jars and a curated box format aimed at both gifting and self-consumption.

Category Introduction

India’s gifting and celebrations industry has expanded rapidly over the past decade, driven by rising disposable incomes, the growth of e-commerce, and a shift toward premium, experience-led purchases. Within this, the cake and desserts category has become one of the fastest-growing categories, fuelled by urban consumers who want convenient, personalised and high-quality celebration options. A major behavioural shift shaping the category is the rising demand for express and same-day delivery, as people increasingly plan celebrations last-minute and expect products to arrive quickly without compromising freshness or quality. The space continues to evolve with growing appetite for gourmet flavours, global inspirations and visually rich formats suited for both personal indulgence and gifting occasions.

Brand introduction & objective

IGP has been a category leader in modern gifting, with a strong focus on cakes where the brand has consistently influenced consumer behaviour through innovation. With World Cake Day on 26th November, IGP identified an opportunity to move beyond participation and instead own the occasion. The brand’s objective was to create a unique and premium celebration moment, one that elevates cakes from a product to an experience.

From a campaign standpoint, the objectives were clear:



- Build a distinctive, high-engagement property anchored in global flavours

- Drive discovery and conversation through storytelling-led content

- Strengthen IGP’s positioning as a premium and innovative cake destination

- Create a visually rich, culturally relevant moment that consumers would want to share and celebrate

To bring this to life, IGP introduced “Cakes of the World,” a limited-edition, globally inspired dessert experience designed to spark curiosity, deepen engagement, and redefine cakes as a premium gifting occasion.

Summary

IGP’s Cakes of the World campaign was created to elevate World Cake Day into a signature brand moment. The campaign introduced a limited-edition collection of eight globally inspired cake jars, each crafted to reflect the flavours and heritage of iconic desserts from around the world. Through storytelling, premium packaging, and a curated flavour experience, the campaign aimed to position cakes as more than a product, transforming them into a cultural, sensorial and discovery-led celebration. Amplified through social media, creators, CRM and paid promotions, the campaign focused on driving awareness, engagement, and premium brand perception during a high-potential occasion.

Problem Statement / Objective

While IGP is a player in the gifting and cake segment, the brand sought to differentiate itself in a cluttered, commoditised category where most conversations revolve around generic flavours and price-driven choices. The objective was to:

Create a unique, ownable occasion around World Cake Day



Position IGP as a premium, innovative leader in the cake category



Drive social media buzz and top-of-funnel discovery through global storytelling



Offer consumers a new, culturally inspired experience that sparks curiosity and shareability



Strengthen the brand’s association with celebration, craftsmanship and thoughtful gifting





The campaign aimed to shift perception from cakes as routine purchases to globally inspired experiences, enhancing both brand affinity and category leadership.

Brief



The team was tasked with creating a premium, limited-edition experience for World Cake Day that would help the brand own the occasion and elevate cakes from a product to a globally inspired celebration. The brief emphasised flavour innovation, strong storytelling, and a curiosity-driven offering suited for both gifting and self-indulgence.

Creative Idea

The design and packaging played a vital role in defining the premium value of the collection. The box featured vibrant celebratory colours, gold detailing and a globally inspired design language making it suitable for both self-treating and gifting occasions.

Each cake came in individual jars, ensuring perfect portioning for sharing or savouring solo. The structure, flavour layers and visual appeal of the jars were carefully calibrated through testing.

Early reaction from creators and early customers highlights two standout strengths:

The thoughtfulness and aesthetic of packaging



The authenticity and indulgence of flavour profiles



Both elements came together to build a sensorial and storytelling-led experience.

Challenges

Developing a diverse yet cohesive flavour assortment that caters to Indian taste sensibilities while maintaining global authenticity proved complex. Aligning operational scalability with freshness, sourcing, regional logistics and maintaining uniformity across cities required meticulous planning and rigorous testing. Additionally, packaging development timelines had to be balanced with premium finishing, food safety requirements and on-time fulfillment.

Execution

The Cakes of the World launch was driven through a focused digital and influencer-led strategy. Meta ads and influencer activations formed the core execution layer, supported by CLM channels such as emailers, WhatsApp, and APNs.

Visibility on the IGP website ensured on-site discovery. A network of 10 micro-influencers created launch-week content, collectively generating close to 200K organic impressions with 3-4% engagement, helping sustain buzz and bring qualified traffic to the product pages.

Results

The campaign delivered strong day-one and sustained weekly performance. 35% of the collection sold out on Day 1, with steady order flow throughout the week, including a notable share of self-to-self purchases and additional traction from Swiggy and Zomato.





City-wise contribution: Delhi – 46%, Mumbai – 32%, Bangalore – 22%.



Overall, the campaign drove 150K+ impressions with a 2.75% CTR, and website traffic grew 8-9% during launch week, stabilising at elevated levels post-campaign. Influencer content and Meta ads delivered the highest conversions, supported by CLM channels that strengthened repeat engagement and purchase intent.



Tarun Joshi, Founder & CEO, IGP said, “At IGP, we’ve always believed that great gifting begins with great experiences. Cakes of the World was positioned to reimagine cakes not as products, but as stories from around the globe. Seeing 35% of the collection sell out on Day 1 and customers buying for both gifting and personal indulgence shows the growing appetite for innovation in India’s dessert space. This campaign reflects our commitment to listening to our customers and designing for what delights them.”