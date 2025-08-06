Case Study: How Maaza used AI & animation to turn small wins into emotional rituals

Maaza’s latest campaign, ‘Maaza Ho Jaaye’ and ‘Meri Chhoti Vali Jeet’, highlights the counter approach of celebrating your smallest wins. In this growing AI and digital landscape, the brand leveraged the AI platform and social media platforms to generate a recall value among the people. Through a mix of digital films, social media content and AI-based video generator, the brand effectively manipulated the digital-first approach of today’s advertising space.

Brand introduction

Maaza was introduced in India in 1976 to make a mango-flavoured beverage available throughout the year. Over the years, it became a recognised name in the beverage segment, often associated with nostalgia and everyday moments. Currently, it is Coca-Cola India’s third brand to reach the billion-dollar mark, and the 30th in the company’s global portfolio.

Category introduction

The Food & Drink category is witnessing rapid growth and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 9.68% through 2029. It generated approximately US$15.83 million in global revenue in 2022, with advertising making up the largest share. The United States remained the highest revenue-generating market.

Summary

The campaigns aimed to encourage its ‘aam (Mango) people’ to celebrate their small personal wins and reposition itself as the go-to drink for these moments. It aimed to capture simple, slice-of-life moments of silent wins. It also introduced animated storytelling. It allowed users to create shareable Maaza-style content and thereby leveraged the power of social media.

Objectives

The key objective of this campaign was to create a new consumption occasion framework and build ritualisation and broaden relevance across demographics. Further,

● Encourage the drink to become the go-to beverage for celebrating everyday wins by linking the beverage’s consumption to small personal victories that deserve recognition.

● Replace large milestone-oriented storytelling with relatable ‘aam moments’, making it relevant to every household and life stage.

Meri Chhoti Waali Jeet

The objective of this follow-up campaign was to activate user-generated occasions digitally and leverage social media effectively. This was done by delivering customised, AI‑animated films that make sharing a personal moment an emotional ritual tied to the brand's's authenticity. Overall, boost reach and brand recall via social media.

Brief given to the team or agency

Showcase the power of simple joys. Create a simple, memorable idea that makes the brand feel like a part of everyday life. The goal being, make the brand stand for the ‘aam’ Indian’s small wins, turning ordinary moments into reasons to enjoy the mango drink.

Creative idea

The creative idea was AI-driven and inspired by the Ghibli trend; the platform brought to life Maaza-style animated characters who celebrate the everyday wins of the ‘aam’ Indian.

By turning small personal victories into shareable stories, the brand created a relatable space where people celebrated not only through brand films, but through animated stories they can see themselves in.

Execution

Maaza Ho Jaaye

‘Maaza Ho Jaaye’ was launched in February 2025 with a television commercial focused on celebrating everyday personal victories, positioning the drink as a companion to such moments. The campaign rollout included a press release, digital films, social media content and a packaging initiative that featured real consumers on bottles.

Meri Chhoti Waali Jeet

In July 2025, ahead of Mango Day, the brand introduced a follow-up campaign titled ‘Meri Chhoti Waali Jeet’, which extended the theme into a digital-first format. Central to this phase was an AI-based platform that allowed users to submit a photo and a description of a small personal achievement. These submissions were turned into customised animated videos in the campaign’s visual style.

The campaign was supported through public relations efforts and influencer collaborations, generating media visibility across lifestyle, technology and entertainment outlets. It also featured actors Genelia and Riteish Deshmukh to help drive engagement.

Results

The 'Maaza Ho Jaaye' campaign resonated with audiences by incorporating cultural and emotional elements. The campaign’s jingle received a positive response on social media, with users engaging by posting photos and videos featuring the personalised bottles.

Building on this response, the follow-up campaign ‘Meri Chhoti Waali Jeet’ introduced an interactive AI platform and featured actors Genelia and Riteish Deshmukh. Their videos, which focused on relatable everyday moments, such as cooking at home, encouraged audiences to share their own stories. As a result, users participated by posting personal anecdotes and animated videos, contributing to a wider conversation around acknowledging and celebrating small wins.

Ajay Konale, Director, Marketing, Nutrition Category at Coca-Cola India and Southwest Asia, said, “Earlier this year, we introduced a new positioning for Maaza, making it an impromptu treat for everyday small wins. With the launch of the ‘Meri Chhoti Waali Jeet’ platform, we’re taking that forward by deepening consumer engagement in a new-age format that’s intuitive, joyful, and socially shareable. As the digital lives of our consumers evolve, Maaza evolves alongside, staying true to its roots of delivering pure happiness while honoring their small but significant moments."