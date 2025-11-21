Case Study: How Mangaldeep’s digital Deepotsav enabled remote participation in Ayodhya’s Diwali

Mangaldeep launched a nationwide digital-to-physical Deepotsav initiative in 2025, using augmented reality to enable remote participation in Ayodhya’s annual diya-lighting ceremony. The campaign was designed to address limited physical access to the event, which has grown into a major cultural landmark attracting national attention.

Through an AR-based microsite, users could light a virtual diya and view a Ram Lalla darshan. Each virtual diya triggered the lighting of a real diya on the Sarayu Ghat during Deepotsav. The platform operated as a no-app Progressive Web App to ensure accessibility across devices and data conditions. Cultural experts were consulted to maintain accuracy and sensitivity in depictions of Ayodhya and associated rituals. On-ground execution involved lighting 1.3 lakh diyas in a controlled layout despite heavy footfall.

Category Introduction

India’s incense sticks market, valued at USD 1,234.5 million in FY2024, is projected to reach USD 1,950.59 million by FY2032, growing at a CAGR of 5.89% from FY2025 to FY2032. The category remains driven by cultural and religious practices, with incense widely used in homes, temples and community spaces. The market features a broad mix of raw materials, fragrances and packaging formats to suit diverse consumer preferences, ranging from traditional scents such as sandalwood and jasmine to newer blends incorporating herbal and exotic notes.

Brand introduction

Mangaldeep, a brand operating in the devotional segment, positions itself as an enabler of prayer-related rituals, offering fragrance-led products intended to support personal worship practices. The brand’s stated philosophy, “Dil se karo baat, Bhagwan ke saath”, reflects its focus on enhancing everyday devotional moments.

Summary

In 2025, Ayodhya’s Deepotsav, the world’s largest diya celebration, became the canvas for Mangaldeep’s most ambitious idea yet.

Millions across India wished to be part of Ayodhya’s Diwali, but only a few could be physically present.

The brand answered that longing with Digital Deepotsav, an AR-led experience that allowed anyone, anywhere, to light a virtual diya that would be mirrored by a real diya lit in Ayodhya on the day of Deepotsav.

Over 1.3 lakh diyas were lit virtually, and Mangaldeep lit an equal number physically, turning digital faith into real illumination.

Problem statement / Objective

Deepotsav in Ayodhya has become an event of national pride, yet access remains limited.

Mangaldeep sought to solve a cultural friction:

“How can a devotee in Delhi, Chennai, Dubai or Guwahati participate in Ayodhya’s Diwali — not as a spectator, but as a contributor?”

Brand objective

Strengthen the brand's equity as the enabler of devotion by creating a meaningful, modern way to participate in a sacred festival.

Build national buzz for the brand master equity while showcasing its role in contemporary devotional journeys.

The challenge was to achieve this amid intense category clutter and short consumer attention spans during the festive season.

Brief

Create an idea that:

Makes Deepotsav participation accessible to everyone

Reinforces Mangaldeep’s role in shared devotion

Generates earned media and national conversation

Works digitally, yet lands physically in Ayodhya

Respects the sanctity of the occasion

The idea had to be culturally sensitive, technologically light, and emotionally powerful.

Creative idea

“If every Indian can’t come to Ayodhya, let their light reach Ayodhya.”

Mangaldeep created an AR platform where devotees could:

Take a virtual Ram Lalla Darshan Light a virtual diya on the banks of the Sarayu Get a certificate acknowledging the same Watch that diya get physically lit in Ayodhya on 19 October

Every diya lit online became a real diya in Ayodhya, turning digital intent into physical devotion.

The experience was as sacred as it was modern, a true convergence of ritual and reality.

Challenges

Authenticity & sensitivity

Depicting Ram Lalla and Ayodhya requires deep cultural responsibility.

Every sound, chant, colour tone and interaction had to uphold sanctity.

Collaboration with cultural experts ensured the AR experience felt devotional, not gamified.

Execution window

The entire platform, content, and on-ground integration were completed in less than six weeks.

Syncing lakhs of virtual diyas with thousands of physical diyas required meticulous logistical alignment.

Tech simplicity

India’s digital landscape demanded a no-app, low-friction platform.

The experience had to be immersive yet accessible to millions with varied devices and data speeds.

On-ground integration

Lighting 1.3 lakh diyas safely and symmetrically at scale, on Sarayu Ghat, under heavy footfall, was a significant operational endeavour.

Execution

Digital platform (AR Microsite)

Progressive Web App (PWA) — no install, immediate access

AR-based diya lighting experience

Virtual Ram Lalla Darshan section

Auto-generated certificate endorsed by temple trust

Real-time diya counter

Social media & influencer amplification

Key creators from devotional, lifestyle, travel, and youth categories

Personalized videos showcasing both virtual experience and on-ground diya lighting

National trend with #MangaldeepAtAyodhya

Earned Media

Strong editorial pickup by national news channels

Coverage tied to the cultural moment rather than brand promotion

Organic traction via WhatsApp communities and local groups

On-Ground Ayodhya Activation

1.3 lakh diyas lit on Sarayu Ghat

India map formed with diyas to symbolise nationwide participation

Mangaldeep “Khushboo Path” at Ram Mandir to enhance devotee experience

Volunteers in Mangaldeep attire lighting diyas on behalf of participant

Results

Quantitative

1.3 lakh+ virtual diyas lit, mirrored by 1.3 lakh real diyas

Participation from every state in India

High engagement on platform — average session duration significantly above category norms

Microsite visitors from over 25 countries

Campaign had an earned reach of 7.5 Crores

#MangaldeepAtAyodhya became India’s No. 1 trend on the day of Deepotsav on 19th Oct

Boost in Imagery parameter of Mangaldeep as an enabler of devotion by 150 bps.

Qualitative

Overwhelming emotional response — thousands of messages expressing gratitude for “bringing Ayodhya home”

Reinforced brand’s role as an enabler of devotion

Earned goodwill by allowing participation in a sacred event normally inaccessible to most

Positioned Mangaldeep as a devotional brand with contemporary relevance

Key Learning

A culturally rooted ritual, when expressed through modern technology, doesn’t lose its soul—it gains a new generation of believers. The success of the activation reaffirmed that authenticity + innovation = emotional connection.

Rohit Dogra, Divisional CEO at Matches and Agarbatti Division at ITC, said, “Digital Deepotsav was our way of making devotion inclusive. Ayodhya’s Diwali is a moment the whole nation feels emotionally attached to, and this initiative allowed every devotee — no matter where they were — to contribute their light. For Mangaldeep, the most meaningful outcome was not the numbers, but the sentiment: people felt truly connected to Ayodhya. That is what our brand stands for.”