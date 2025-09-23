Case Study: How Piramal Aranya broke real estate clutter with a ‘living ecosystem’ narrative

In an industry where new launches often focus on future promises, Piramal Realty took a different route. For the launch of Ahan II at Piramal Aranya, it introduced Full Bloom, a campaign centred on themes of community, delivery, vibrancy, and lived experiences over plans and renderings.

Through films, influencer walkthroughs, and on-ground activities, the campaign highlighted everyday life and amenities already in place at the development.

Category introduction

The Indian luxury residential real estate market has been witnessing significant growth, with demand increasingly driven by discerning buyers seeking not only premium homes but also ready ecosystems with lifestyle amenities. Buyers are increasingly prioritising immediate delivery, thriving communities, and integrated ecosystems, making delivered projects far more attractive than traditional under-construction launches.

Challenges



Most real estate launches follow a familiar script, towers are announced long before they are ready, with customers often waiting 3-4 years before stepping into their new homes or experiencing amenities. This approach leaves buyers with little to see or feel.

At Piramal Aranya, however, the context was different. With two towers already delivered, podium amenities thriving, and the new tower topped out, the brand had a rare advantage: a living, breathing ecosystem. The challenge? To break industry clutter and communicate this difference without falling into the cliché of “last tower, last chance.”

Summary

The ‘Full Bloom' campaign celebrated the final phase of Piramal Aranya, a landmark development where community, landscape, and lifestyle are fully alive and thriving. With two towers and the podium amenities already delivered and the new tower topped out, the campaign shifted the narrative from promises of the future to the joy of the present. Through integrated media outreach, influencer collaborations, films, and immersive on-ground activations, the campaign highlighted the rare opportunity to join a community already in motion.

Objective

The objective was to increase sales velocity of the new tower at Piramal Aranya by showcasing the rare advantage of a delivered ecosystem. Unlike the prevalent market practice of selling under-construction towers with long waiting periods, the campaign aimed to communicate that the project was already thriving, with homes ready, amenities alive, and a vibrant community in place, and cater to a large section of the audience that believes in a ready-to-move-in-ecosystem.

The main creative idea was to position Piramal Aranya as a development that is in Full Bloom. It positioned the project as not just a residential development but a thriving ecosystem already in its prime. The campaign celebrated community, nature, and lifestyle in full bloom, inviting buyers to join at the perfect moment.

Execution

The campaign came alive across Instagram, Facebook, and YouTube, supported by high-impact digital and offline channels:

Influencer collaborations: Personalities like Shalini Pandey gave walkthroughs of the development, amplifying the ‘Full Bloom’ narrative on Instagram.

Films: Lifestyle videos showcased residents immersed in the thriving ecosystem.

Digital amplification: Publisher page takeovers, SEO-optimized landing pages, and targeted ads drove visibility and qualified leads.

On-ground activations: The floral exhibitions at site showcasing the full bloom and the proposed floral art exhibitions at the sales centre deepened the audience's connection with the campaign idea!

Results

Influencer content reached over 1.5 million viewers within the first week.

OOH media across Mumbai ensured widespread city-level recall.

Campaign films generated thousands of organic views and strong engagement on YouTube and social platforms.

The sales gallery and on-ground activations saw a surge in footfalls, with a marked uptick in enquiries post-campaign launch.

The campaign successfully shifted the narrative from future promises to present-day experiences, differentiating Piramal Aranya from competitors. Prospective buyers expressed strong appreciation for the authenticity of showcasing a delivered ecosystem.

By moving away from the conventional promise-driven model and showcasing a tangible, thriving ecosystem, Piramal Aranya was able to differentiate itself in a category where sameness dominates.

Commenting on the occasion, Abhijeet Maheshwari, CEO, Piramal Realty, said, “Full bloom is the celebration of the final and most exciting phase of our landmark development Piramal Aranya - where community, landscape and lifestyle are fully alive and thriving. With the first 2 towers and the podium delivered, this is a final chance to be a part something beautiful that’s already in ‘FULL BLOOM’. Ahan II isn’t just the final launch, it’s the culmination of a vision to create a sanctuary in full bloom in the city, where nature, luxury and community are thriving meaningfully.”