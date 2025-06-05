Case Study: How ShareChat & Moj used regional creators to drive travel interest in Resorts World Sentosa

To build awareness among Indian travellers, Resorts World Sentosa partnered with ShareChat Network to roll out a multilingual influencer campaign across Moj and ShareChat. The campaign aimed to position the Singapore-based resort as an aspirational destination by using regional creators to narrate immersive travel experiences in native languages. Executed over two days with five influencers, the initiative focused on cultural resonance and platform-native content formats to drive reach and engagement across Tier 1 and Tier 2 markets.

Category introduction

India has approximately 830 million internet users, with a growing share from Metro and Tier 1 cities increasingly consuming regional content. From 2023 to 2024, the proportion of these users has risen from 30–35% to 35–40%, reflecting a shift in digital consumption patterns. This demographic is playing a pivotal role in shaping India's digital ecosystem. Moreover, the availability of online services in regional languages has accelerated digital maturity by enhancing user confidence and engagement, thereby enabling a vast and increasingly tech-savvy user base to participate more actively in the digital economy.

This surge in digital adoption, particularly among middle-to-high-income households—who account for over 60% of users on Indian short-form video (SFV) platforms—has also created fertile ground for monetization and creator-driven commerce. On average, users spend around 30 minutes daily on these platforms, contributing to the explosive growth of the creator economy. Influencer marketing, in particular, is projected to triple in size to $3-4 billion by FY29 driven by creator marketplaces that build deeper brand-influencer partnerships. Virtual tipping, the third stream is also gaining momentum and is expected to reach $700-800 million by FY29 as users engage more with live streaming, underscoring the evolving nature of digital engagement and monetization in India’s content economy. Regional Indian platforms have carved a niche in virtual gifting within live streams. Virtual gifting in live streaming allows viewers to send digital items to hosts during broadcasts. Users purchase in app currency which can be used to buy gifts and participate during livestream. While all popular apps in India offer virtual gifting, regional platforms with a strong base in tier 2 and tier 3 towns have seen high rates of adoption.

Brand introduction

ShareChat and Moj, owned by Mohalla Tech, form one of India’s largest homegrown social media ecosystem. ShareChat caters to over 180 million monthly active users with regional-language content and community-driven features across 15+ Indian languages. Moj, India’s leading short-form video entertainment platform launched in 2020, serves 100+ million users. Built on AI personalisation and a understanding of users’ digital behaviour, both platforms empower creators, celebrate cultural diversity, and are backed by global investors like Google, Snap, Temasek, Lightspeed, and Twitter (now X Corp).

Summary

To spark travel inspiration and drive excitement around Singapore’s most epic destination, Resorts World Sentosa (RWS) collaborated with ShareChat Network (SCN) to create an immersive influencer-led campaign. The goal was to bring the magic of RWS, from the thrills of Universal Studios Singapore to the charm of the all-new Minion Land, directly to Indian audiences in a fun, relatable, and aspirational way. The platform boasts an extensive audience of over 325 million MAU, the influencer led campaign was able to garner high engagement along with deeper regional penetration due to ShareChat’s vernacular first approach. The campaign was executed in a brand safe environment ensuring brand integrity while giving the influencer utmost freedom to express themselves creatively.

Problem statement/objective

The campaign was crafted to excite, connect, and convert, building buzz around the destination, sparking cultural and emotional resonance through hyper-local storytelling, and driving measurable brand impact via native social content. The creative strategy centered on immersive, authentic narratives led by top regional influencers. The goal wasn’t just to showcase RWS’s attractions, but to transport Indian audiences, making them feel the thrill of the rides, the wonder of Minion Land, and the magic of marine life alongside their favorite creators.

Brief

The brief to the internal teams and influencer partners was clear and outcome-oriented, conceptualise and execute an influencer-led campaign that would position Resorts World Sentosa (RWS) as a top travel destination for affluent Indian audiences, with a strong focus on Tier 1 and Tier 2 cities. The goal was to use authentic, relatable, and immersive storytelling to showcase the RWS experience in a way that inspired the intent to travel. ShareChat Network tasked the team with identifying creators who had strong followings in the targeted regional markets and the ability to narrate stories in native languages. Content had to be tailored for short-form video, fast-paced, high-quality, and deeply engaging while aligning with the brand values and visual identity of RWS. A key part of the brief also included ensuring distribution and discoverability at scale and targeting via transacting audience cohorts to reach travel-inclined users.

Creative idea

The core creative idea behind the campaign was to show immersive experiences, tailored in specific regional languages, creating a strong aspiration to travel to Resorts World Sentosa (RWS) across multiple demographics. The content was crafted to feel like a personal vlog-meets-travelogue, enabling audiences to virtually enjoy the journey alongside popular Moj creators and experience the destination through their lens. By leveraging regional language creators, ShareChat Network ensured that the storytelling felt personal, authentic, and deeply resonant with diverse audience segments across India. This emotionally engaging format sparked curiosity, excitement, and a genuine desire to visit RWS.

Challenges

Since the goal was to inspire travel intent rather than deliver direct conversions, the content needed to be subtle yet impactful, showcasing RWS’s offerings without sounding overly scripted or promotional. Additionally, coordinating five different creators across diverse geographies and languages, while maintaining consistent visual quality and tone, required strong creative alignment and logistical planning. Another challenge was ensuring the campaign resonated with the aspirational audience, a cohort with high travel interest but varying levels of exposure to international destinations.

Execution

ShareChat Network connected Resorts World Sentosa (RWS) with affluent Indian audiences through a streamlined, end-to-end influencer marketing campaign. By leveraging regional influencers who spoke their audience’s native languages, the campaign built strong emotional resonance and authenticity. Creators followed structured scripting and execution guidelines enabling them to craft quality content that balanced brand storytelling with personal flair. ShareChat Network simplified the entire process, from identifying the relevant influencers to final content delivery offering a seamless, one-stop solution for scalable, high-impact storytelling.

The campaign was executed through a two-day content series featuring five top Moj creators with a combined following of over 26 million.

Day 1 focused on the playful, family-centric experiences of the newly launched Minion Land, while Day 2 captured the influencers exploring the broader universe of RWS, including Universal Studios, S.E.A. Aquarium, and Adventure Cove. Each creator posted regionally relevant short-form videos optimised for Moj. Performance was continuously monitored through real-time dashboards, and the campaign benefited from organic amplification as some creators voluntarily produced bonus content, further extending its reach and engagement.

Results

Quantitative

The campaign delivered exceptional results. It garnered over 56.4 million views and reached 13.7 million unique users. It drove more than 648,000 engagements and 212,000 clicks, with a CTR of 0.36% and an engagement rate of 4.75%.

The campaign’s high-quality, vibrant videos, infused with fun and resonant elements in users’ native languages, ignited authentic excitement among viewers, delivering a remarkable 11.67% lift in ad recall, even against an already high baseline

The captivating story of popular regional influencers experiencing the magic of Minions World Sentosa and its immersive-themed attractions struck a strong emotional chord with the audience, driving an impressive 6.80% increase in brand consideration, despite an already elevated starting point.

Regional engagement was strongest in Gujarat, Maharashtra, and Delhi, validating the impact of vernacular storytelling on ShareChat and Moj. Some influencers even created bonus videos beyond the agreed deliverables, organically extending the campaign’s shelf life and impact.

Qualitative

The collaboration marked a shift in how brands approach marketing activations on social media, embracing centraliSed, platform-led solutions to engage varied audiences in a cost-effective, scalable manner. By combining immersive storytelling, targeted media planning, and deep cultural relevance within a high-performance influencer framework, the campaign delivered both depth and reach. ShareChat Network enabled seamless execution by offering an integrated creative workflow, consolidating everything from influencer selection to content rollout, eliminating fragmentation and ensuring consistency. It also showcased how short-form video is no longer just a branding vehicle but a powerful, full-funnel engagement tool when backed by smart targeting and contextual storytelling.

“At ShareChat Network, we’ve built a platform where brands can connect deeply with audiences through content that feels personal, authentic, and aspirational. Our collaboration with RWS was a perfect showcase of how short-form video is not just an entertainment format, but a high-performing, brand-building platform and how regional creators can drive top-of-funnel impact effectively. By combining hyperlocal influencer engagement with precise audience targeting and full-stack campaign execution, we were able to deliver impact at both scale and depth. The results prove that language and culture-led storytelling is the future of travel marketing in India.” said Gaurav Jain, Chief Business Officer, ShareChat & Moj