Case Study: How Swiggy’s mobile pandal spread Durga Puja cheer to street dogs

During Durga Puja 2025, Swiggy’s ‘Bhog Elo Char Chakay’ (Bhog Arrives on Four Wheels) campaign introduced a mobile pandal in Kolkata that distributed bhog to street dogs, highlighting themes of empathy and inclusion within the festive context. Here's a case study on the same.

Category Introduction

According to a study by IMARC, India’s online food delivery market, valued at USD 45.15 billion in 2024, is projected to grow at a 23.1% CAGR, reaching USD 320.31 billion by 2033. Growth is fueled by rising smartphone penetration, disposable incomes, and demand for convenience. South India leads with ~39.6% share, driven by metros like Bengaluru, Hyderabad, and Chennai. Key drivers include cloud kitchens, quick commerce, digital payments, and AI-driven personalisation, with Tier-II and Tier-III cities emerging as strong growth hubs.

Brand Introduction

Swiggy is an Indian on-demand convenience platform that connects consumers with restaurants and delivery partners across the country. Founded in 2014, the brand has a network of over 5.4 lakh delivery partners and collaborates with more than 2.5 lakh restaurants across approximately 718 cities.

Summary

The brand celebrated Durga Puja 2025 with an on-ground activation, ‘Bhog Elo Char Chakay’, a mobile Durga Puja pandal that brought festive cheer and specially prepared bhog to 400+ street dogs across Kolkata. The campaign combined cultural storytelling with social compassion, aimed at spreading joy and togetherness beyond traditional boundaries.

Problem Statement/Objective

Durga Puja in Kolkata is synonymous with joy, food, and inclusivity — yet, many who live on the fringes of society are often left out of the celebrations. Swiggy’s previous Pujo campaigns — ‘Bhog Elo Ghorey’ (2023), which delivered bhog to the elderly, and ‘Bhog Elo Boney’ (2024), which brought celebrations to the villagers and Tiger Widows of the Sundarbans, were well-received.

This year, the brand continued to extend the essence of Pujo — sharing, compassion, and community — to all beings, not just people. The objective was to create an on-ground activation that was emotionally resonant, culturally authentic, and socially impactful, aligning with Swiggy’s annual tradition of bringing Pujo to new audiences each year.

Brief

Conceptualise a festive, heartwarming idea that reimagines the meaning of Pujo bhog and inclusivity, while seamlessly integrating culture and emotional storytelling.

Creative Idea

'Bhog Elo Char Chakay' (Bhog Arrives on Four Wheels) — a mobile Durga Puja pandal, designed to deliver Pujo bhog to street animals across Kolkata.

Unlike traditional stationary pandals, the mobile pandal aimed to bring the spirit of Pujo to different parts of the city, turning public spaces into sites of community and inclusion. Using familiar elements like dhak beats, Durga idols, and festive décor, it sought to create a collective experience centred on togetherness and empathy.

Challenges

The team faced operational difficulties during execution, especially in navigating heavy rain, flooded streets, crowded roads and entry restrictions during the busiest time in the city (of Kolkata). Despite these challenges, the team secured all the necessary permissions and meticulously coordinated the safe transportation of the Maa Durga idol and movement of the mobile pandal, ensuring the activation went ahead as planned.

Execution

Executed in partnership with Havas Play India, Swiggy’s mobile pandal travelled across Kolkata over two days, visiting animal shelters and neighbourhoods, serving specially prepared, dog-friendly bhog to over 400 street dogs. The pandal was designed to replicate a traditional festive setup, complete with decorations, lights, and devotional music, creating a moving spectacle that drew attention and admiration from passersby. The campaign was also supported by a 75-second film, capturing the emotional and cultural essence of the initiative. It showcased how the festival’s warmth and inclusivity extend beyond people to the city’s four-legged companions.

Results

Quantitative:

Over 400 street dogs were served dog-friendly Pujo bhog.

The film, published on Social media (Instagram), received 99,100+ likes, over 1600 comments, 23K shares, and 7.2 million views.

The film was also shared across 169 social media handles, garnering 19.3 million views and over 500,000 engagements.



Qualitative:

The true intention behind the initiative was to ensure the inclusion of street dogs in the spirit of the celebration, making them feel valued. By extending the festive tradition in this unique way, Swiggy reinforced its brand positioning as a culturally relevant, inclusive and compassionate platform.

Mayur Hola, Vice President – Brand, Swiggy said, “Pujo is a time of sharing and togetherness, and with our on-ground activations every year, we ensure we take the celebrations to a larger set. In 2023, we delivered bhog to the elderly who could not visit the pandals and in 2024, we took Pujo to the villagers and Tiger Widows of the Sundarbans for the first time ever. This year, we wanted to extend the spirit with ‘Bhog Elo Char Charpeye Der’- a heartfelt reminder that our four-legged friends are also Maa’s children, as much as we are.”