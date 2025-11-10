Call for entries: Social Samosa’s Yearbook of Campaigns 2025

2025 gave us some brilliant campaigns. Creative minds rose to the challenge, cracking tough briefs with sharp insights, shifting perceptions, inspiring action, and delivering on business goals. Brands experimented with new formats, presented stories with intent and pushed creative storytelling in new directions. It was a year that reminded us what good advertising can achieve, and how the right idea can leave a lasting mark.

Social feeds, streaming platforms, out-of-home, television, audio, and experiential spaces all became canvases for creative ideas in 2025. Whether through a thumb-stopping scroll, a memorable TV spot, a podcast moment, or an immersive live experience, brands found ways to engage audiences where they were. The work showed that impact is about truly understanding the medium, the message, and the moment.

Social Samosa’s Yearbook of Campaigns 2025 is a look back at the work that moved the needle. Campaigns that captured attention, sparked conversations, moved audiences and earned results. It is a repository of case studies, documented as a celebration of the year that went by.

We are now calling for entries.

We are on the lookout for campaigns that:

Delivered tangible business or cultural impact

Were driven by clear insight and creative thinking

Demonstrated exceptional strategy and execution

Here’s how you can participate

Only select case studies will be featured in the Yearbook of Campaigns 2025.

To ensure your campaign qualifies, you may email a short summary to content@socialsamosa.com for pre-approval before submitting the full case study.

Process of submission

Fill out the Yearbook of Campaigns 2025 submission form to submit the case study details.

In case of any questions, reach out to the team at content@socialsamosa.com.

Please note ⁠that all case studies will be edited for editorial clarity, word count and to remove promotional language.

Deadline to submit entries: November 28, 2025

FAQs Answered: How to get your campaigns featured in Social Samosa’s Yearbook of Campaigns 2025

Who can submit a campaign? Any brand or agency that ran a campaign in 2025 can submit, provided it demonstrates clear insight, strategy, and measurable impact. Can all campaigns be featured? Only select case studies will be included in the Yearbook. Pre-approval via a short campaign summary is recommended to confirm eligibility. How do I submit my campaign? Email a brief summary to content@socialsamosa.com for pre-approval. Once approved, submit the full case study using the Yearbook submission form. Invited campaigns can be submitted directly. Will the case studies be edited? Yes. All submissions will be edited for clarity, word count, and editorial tone. Promotional language will be removed. What kind of campaigns are you looking for? Campaigns that delivered measurable business or cultural impact, shifted perceptions, inspired action, and demonstrated creativity backed by strategy. Can campaigns across all platforms be submitted? Yes. Campaigns across digital, social, TV, audio, out-of-home, and experiential mediums are welcome. Is there a word limit or format for submissions? Yes. Case studies should be clear and to the point. The word limit for each section is mentioned in the submission form. Can multiple campaigns from the same brand or agency be submitted? Yes, though inclusion will depend on editorial discretion. If you plan to submit multiple campaigns, please write to content@socialsamosa.com. What happens after submission? All entries will be reviewed, and selected campaigns will be featured in the Yearbook. Editorial edits will be applied for clarity, structure, and tone

