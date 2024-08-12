100 Sports Management Pvt Ltd. acquires broadcasting rights for Paris 2024 Paralympic Games in India

100 Sports Management Private Limited has announced that it has been awarded the exclusive broadcasting and digital media rights for the Paris 2024 Paralympic Games in India.
“This is more than just a broadcasting deal for us,” said Ravindra Bhati, Founder
Talking about the same Devendra Jhajharia, President of Paralympic Committee of India said, "We are thrilled that 100 Sports has secured the exclusive rights to broadcast the Paris 2024 Paralympic Games in our region. This is a monumental step towards increasing the visibility of our athletes and the Paralympic movement in India. The Paralympic Games are a celebration of human resilience, and with this partnership, we are confident that the stories of our incredible athletes will reach and inspire millions across India."
Sumit Antil, who has been a dominant figure in the F64 category Javelin throw said, "As an athlete, it's incredibly motivating to know that our performances at the Paris 2024 Paralympic Games will be broadcast across India. This partnership with 100 Sports Management means that our stories, our struggles, and our victories will be shared with millions of people who may never have seen Paralympic sports before. It’s a chance to inspire the next generation and show them that no challenge is too great to overcome."
100 Sports Management Private Limited will offer extensive coverage across television and digital platforms, including live events, expert analysis, and exclusive features that delve into the athletes’ journeys.