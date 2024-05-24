1702 wins the SEO & ASO mandate for SBI General

SBI General Insurance has partnered with 1702 Digital to enhance its digital footprint.
The partnership further aims to improve the visibility of SBI General Insurance across search engines and app stores, ensuring that the company's offerings are more easily discoverable by potential customers. By leveraging advanced SEO techniques and ASO strategies, SBI General Insurance aims to enhance its online visibility, drive organic traffic, and ultimately, facilitate greater customer engagement.
Commenting on this milestone, Samrat Ghosh at SBI General Insurance, stated, “We are thrilled to welcome 1702 Digital new users to our digital platforms, marking a significant leap forward in our digital journey. By leveraging cutting-edge SEO and ASO techniques, we are committed to enhancing user experience and accessibility for both existing and prospective customers.”
"Our focus has always been on delivering value to our customers through innovative solutions," added Amit Panhale, CBO at 1702 Digital. "With the implementation of SEO and ASO services, we are confident in our ability to elevate the digital experience for our clients, enabling them to make informed decisions and access our products and services seamlessly."