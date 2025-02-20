1702 Digital retained as Happilo's Digital AOR

Happilo, a brand in the healthy snacking industry, has renewed its partnership with 1702 Digital to refine its digital strategy and strengthen its online presence. As the company caters to a growing digital-first audience, the collaboration aims to enhance search rankings, user experience, and overall visibility.
Recognising the importance of a strong digital footprint, the brand is focusing on optimising its website and digital media approach to engage consumers more effectively.
“Reengaging with 1702 Digital was a clear choice for us,” said Vikas Nahar, Founder of Happilo and a former Shark on Shark Tank India. “Their cutting edge business understanding of new age brands and innovative approach to digital marketing has proven to drive visibility and conversions. We’re confident that our collaboration again will not only optimise traffic and visibility but also provide an exceptional user experience on our site and boost our media engagement.
"At 1702 Digital, we focus on long-term impact, and having Happilo return to us reinforces the value we bring to our partners," said Mihir Joshi, from 1702 Digital. "Our goal is to position Happilo as the leading name in healthy snacking by ensuring they rank higher in searches, offer a seamless online experience, and engage effectively through digital media. This collaboration will take their online presence to the next level."
As more consumers turn to online shopping for convenience and variety, the brand aims to strengthen its digital presence. Partnering with 1702 Digital, the brand seeks to enhance its online strategy and engagement to remain competitive in the evolving digital landscape.