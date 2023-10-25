4AM Worldwide makes new senior hires

4AM Worldwide has announced key additions to its leadership team. Jonathan Sreekumaran has been appointed as Chief Business Officer, and Siddhartha Sahni as Chief Client and Strategy Officer. The new appointments align with the agency's commitment to growth, expansion, and delivering results for its clientele.
Jonathan Sreekumaran is a results-driven professional who has built strong relationships with some of the industry's brands. His previous mandates have spanned Leadership, Business Development, and Digital Transformation roles at The Glitch, Brandmovers India, Isobar, and Dentsu Webchutney.
In his new role as Chief Business Officer, Jonathan will be responsible for overseeing overall business operations, driving client growth, and building a cohesive team that rests well and enjoys doing great work, while fostering long-term partnerships.
A marketing strategist, Siddhartha Sahni possesses a deep understanding of consumer behaviour and market trends with a track record in driving brand growth and developing innovative marketing strategies. He has worked with India's agencies, networks, and brands across Mumbai, Delhi NCR, and Kolkata. He has conceptualized, managed, and delivered engaging, measurable digital and brand marketing campaigns, for brands such as Google, Harley Davidson, Jeep, Adidas, McDonald's, Emirates, Volkswagen, Airtel, Warner Bros, Lonely Planet, Panasonic, Nerolac, ITC, among others.
In his new role as Chief Client and Strategy Officer, Siddhartha will lead the agency's strategic initiatives and drive data-driven insights to help clients achieve their business goals.
Speaking on the leadership appointments, Meenakshi Aggarwal-Gupta, Chief Operating Officer, 4AM Worldwide, said, “At 4AM Worldwide, our focus has always been on fostering a culture of creativity, collaboration, and excellence, ensuring continued success for our clients and people. As we embark on a new chapter of growth and success, we are delighted to bring on board Jonathan and Siddhartha whose collective expertise, creativity, and passion will be invaluable as we continue to elevate our work and drive exceptional outcomes for our clients. With their fresh perspectives, strong industry insights and connections, and alignment with the agency's vision and goals, our new leaders will play a pivotal role in shaping the future of 4AM and driving the next phase of growth. Exciting times lie ahead!”
Commenting on his new role, Jonathan Sreekumaran, said, “I am incredibly excited to be a part of such a dynamic and passionate team at 4AM Worldwide. I look forward to leveraging my expertise in driving business growth and delivering exceptional results for clients. Together, we will continue to push the boundaries of what is possible in the advertising industry and create transformative campaigns that make a lasting impact on our clients and their audiences."
Talking about his appointment, Siddhartha Sahni, commented, “4AM Worldwide is uniquely positioned to provide clients with comprehensive marketing and branding strategies in today’s digital age. The agency is on an exciting growth trajectory, and I am thrilled to be part of their journey. I am excited to help reshape the independent integrated network to one that is future-ready, has passion, a purpose, and profitability for its people and its partners.”