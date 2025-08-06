^a t o m debuts ‘Aura’, an AI-driven creative platform for performance marketing

Amid growing concerns around creative fatigue in performance marketing, independent agency ^a t o m has introduced a new AI-driven content solution named Aura. The tool is designed to address declining engagement and rising production costs associated with repetitive lower-funnel creatives such as sale banners and templated video formats.
According to the company, Aura integrates artificial intelligence with advertising and strategic planning capabilities to generate brand-aligned assets at speed and scale. Built as a rapid-response creative engine, it can produce multiple formats, including images, short-form videos and UGC-style edits, from a single PNG input and brand guidelines. Asset turnaround time is reported to be under an hour.
“Marketing leaders shouldn’t be trapped in content production sprints. Aura frees up their time for strategy, while AI handles the creative volume,” said Abhik Santara, Director at ^a t o m network.
“Creative fatigue is real. Aura delivers vibrant, on-brand content in hours, not days - keeping the funnel energized and our creative teams focused on high-impact ideas,” added Yash Kulshresth, CCO & Director at ^a t o m.
Positioned as both a standalone unit and a complementary service to ^a t o m’s existing teams, Aura is intended to give brands flexibility in content production approaches. The engine’s proprietary style system is said to incorporate real-time market signals to tailor creative output, while maintaining strategic consistency across the consumer journey.
The company claims that the platform offers improved speed and scale without increasing headcount, aiming to streamline asset delivery while keeping performance metrics in focus.