AAAI names Prasoon Joshi as recipient of 2025 Lifetime Achievement Award

The Advertising Agencies Association of India (AAAI) has announced that Prasoon Joshi will receive the AAAI Lifetime Achievement Award for 2025. The honour, instituted in 1988, is considered the Indian advertising industry’s highest recognition for individuals who have made significant contributions to the profession.
Joshi, CEO and CCO of McCann Worldgroup India and Chairman Asia Pacific, has been in Indian advertising for nearly three decades.
Announcing the decision, Srinivasan K Swamy, AAAI President, said, “Prasoon Joshi stands tall as one of the most inspiring creative minds of our times. His ability to blend insight, emotion, and cultural context into powerful storytelling has made a difference to Indian advertising at the global stage. The AAAI is happy to honour a professional whose work has not only elevated brands but also enriched society’s creative conscience.”
Jaydeep Gandhi, Chairman of the AAAI Lifetime Achievement Award Committee, added, “Prasoon Joshi’s journey is a masterclass in the power of ideas and integrity in creativity. His work reflects a rare balance of commercial success and artistic sensitivity. The Committee members were unanimous in their choice to recognise Prasoon with this honour.”
The award will be presented at a ceremony in the coming weeks.
Past recipients include Subhas Ghosal, Alyque Padamsee, Piyush Pandey, Sam Balsara, Ramesh Narayan, Shashi Sinha, Vikram Sakhuja and others.
Founded in 1945, AAAI is the national body representing advertising agencies in India and works to promote professional standards and industry collaboration.