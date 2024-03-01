Aakash Mishra appointed as AVP - Group Brand Marketing at Donear Group

Donear Group has appointed Aakash Mishra as Assistant Vice President of Group Brand Marketing. Mishra announced the news on LinkedIn, expressing his excitement about joining Donear Group. In his new role, Mishra will spearhead marketing efforts across three of Donear Group's subsidiaries: Donear, Grasim BTL, and OCM.
Mishra's responsibilities will encompass overseeing day-to-day marketing operations within the group, with a focus on managing prominent brands such as NeoStretch, Donear Suitings, Grado (formerly Grasim Suitings), OCM, Mayur, Graviera, Ferrara Italian Luxury, Ferrino Mizzoni, Moda Biella Italy, Lanificio Corleone, Eurico, and Dcot Retail.
Prior to joining Donear Group, Mishra accrued over 20 years of professional experience, notably serving as the head of experiential marketing at World Wide Media, a subsidiary of the Times Group, for 16 years. Additionally, he has held positions at Euro Vitrified and Wall Tiles, as well as Tex Co.