Aarthy Sridhar appointed CMO of Gulf Oil Lubricants India

Gulf Oil Lubricants India Ltd., announced the appointment of Aarthy Sridhar as Chief Marketing Officer (CMO). With over 13 years of experience in brand building and category leadership at Hindustan Unilever, Sridhar brings experience in marketing strategy, portfolio transformation, and P&L management. In her new role, she will lead the company's marketing initiatives and brand strategy, driving the company's transition towards becoming a marketing-driven organisation.
Sridhar brings FMCG experience from her tenure at Hindustan Unilever, where she led strategic growth across multiple high-value portfolios including beauty, home care & ice creams. Her track record includes brand launches, category creation and driving premiumisation and portfolio transformation across brands such as Lakme, Surf excel, Comfort & Magnum.
Commenting on the appointment, Ravi Chawla, Managing Director & CEO of Gulf Oil Lubricants India Ltd., said, "We are excited to welcome Aarthy Sridhar to the Gulf family. Her deep FMCG expertise and proven success in brand building align perfectly with our marketing excellence agenda. In today's rapidly changing industry landscape, where customer expectations are continuously evolving, she brings a fresh perspective that will accelerate our transition from traditional industrial marketing to a more dynamic, consumer-centric approach. Aarthy's proven track record in brand architecture, product innovation, and strategic portfolio management will be instrumental in strengthening Gulf Oil's market position and brand equity."
Speaking about her new role, Sridhar said, "I am delighted to begin my journey with Gulf Oil at this transformative time. Gulf Oil's storied heritage combined with its progressive outlook presents immense potential for growth. I look forward to applying my consumer-centric experience to strengthen Gulf Oil's market presence, foster innovation, and build sustainable growth through a comprehensive marketing approach.”
Sridhar holds an MBA from the Indian Institute of Management, Ahmedabad (IIMA) and a B.Tech in Information Technology from V.J.T.I. Mumbai. Her track record of business transformation and experience in modern marketing approaches will be crucial in elevating the company's brand presence and market share in an evolving industry landscape.
In her new role, she will report to Abhijit Kulkarni who has recently been appointed as the Chief Commercial Officer of the company.