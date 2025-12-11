AB InBev inks multi-year global partnership with the ICC

The International Cricket Council (ICC) has announced a major global partnership with AB InBev, naming the world’s largest brewer as the Official Beer Partner across all major ICC tournaments from 2026 to 2027.
The agreement will be activated primarily through Budweiser 0.0 in India, with other AB InBev brands set to lead engagement initiatives in Europe and Africa. The brewer said the partnership aims to promote responsible enjoyment through low- and no-alcohol options while creating new fan experiences across stadiums, pubs and viewing venues.
ICC CEO Sanjog Gupta said: “Cricket is one of the world's most loved sports with more than two billion fans and ICC events are its largest platforms for passion, while AB InBev has been at the forefront of creating experiential activations to grow and deepen fandom. This partnership is a natural alliance between organisations striving to elevate moments, create memories and deliver experiences via innovation in avenues for fan engagement.”
Marcel Marcondes, Global Chief Marketing Officer of AB InBev, said: “Cricket is one of the world's most popular and fastest-growing sports, and we are excited to connect with fans on this mega platform. Beer is the beverage for socialisation and moderation, and our partnership with the ICC provides another occasion for our brands to create unforgettable experiences for consumers everywhere.”
Kartikeya Sharma, President, AB InBev India said, “We are thrilled to announce our partnership with the International Cricket Council. Budweiser has been at the heart of celebrations in India for two decades, and as the leading premium beer brand in the country, this is the perfect moment to bring our passion for celebration to the sport that brings millions together. Our ambition is to elevate every cricket moment – from the roar in the stands to the chants in living rooms – and shine the spotlight on the fans who make the game iconic. Together with the ICC, we will deliver world-class experiences that make cricket celebrations unmistakably Budweiser – proudly, responsibly, and always in the hands of those who make the moment matter."
The partnership will cover all major ICC men’s and women’s events through 2027, including the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2026 in India and Sri Lanka, the ICC Women’s T20 World Cup 2026 in the UK, the inaugural ICC Women’s Champions Trophy 2027 in Sri Lanka, the ICC World Test Championship Final 2027 in England, and the ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup 2027 in South Africa, Zimbabwe and Namibia.