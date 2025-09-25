Abhay Deol becomes brand ambassador for Nu Republic

Nu Republic, a lifestyle technology brand, has announced actor Abhay Deol as its new brand ambassador. The partnership is part of the launch of the brand’s latest smart backpack collection, Nu Republic Triphop.
Speaking on the collaboration, Abhay Deol said, “I’m excited to be the face of Nu Republic’s Triphop collection and to build backpacks that reflect my personal style. That’s what excites me, to be part of a brand bold enough to experiment and to put my name on products I truly help shape.”
Ujjwal Sarin, Founder of Nu Republic, added, “Our fans have been asking us to shake up the boring world of travel gear, and we heard them loud and clear. With Triphop, we’re bringing the same tech-inspired drip that made our audio gear iconic, now designed to move. And with Abhay on board not just as a collaborator but a co-creator, this multi-year partnership is about to set a whole new standard.”
As part of this association as brand ambassador, Deol is expected to participate in the brand’s digital and print campaigns, events, and social media initiatives. A behind-the-scenes film released alongside the announcement offers a glimpse into his involvement in the creative process and his personal style aligning with the brand’s philosophy of self-expression.