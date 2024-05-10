Abhinay Bhasin joins dentsu as SVP - Product & Technology

Abhinay Bhasin has joined dentsu as the Senior Vice President of Product and Technology. Prior to this, he led ProfitWheel as head of product marketing.
Before he joined ProfitWheel, Bhasin was the Vice President (Asia Pacific) - of Data & Product Solutions, Data Sciences, at dentsu International.
Commenting on his new position, Abhinay Bhasin told Social Samosa, "Dentsu is known to be at the forefront of digital and tech-driven marketing. I'm as excited as I was when I started my career, decoding consumer behaviour and co-creating products that solve client and industry problems. I look forward to always being a Day 1 learner and collaborating with our amazing teams, partners, and clients to drive innovations and provide client solutions."