Abhishek Shetty joins Swiggy as the Marketing Lead for Swiggy Instamart and Private Brands

In his new role as the Marketing Lead, Shetty will spearhead operations for Swiggy Instamart and oversee the marketing efforts for private brands within the company.

Social Samosa
Abhishek Shetty

Abhishek Shetty, formerly the Chief Marketing Officer at Stader Labs, has joined Swiggy as the marketing lead for Swiggy Instamart and Private Brands. With a skill set encompassing brand management, marketing strategy, consumer internet, fast-moving consumer goods (FMCG), and digital marketing, Shetty brings a wealth of expertise to his new role at Swiggy.

Sharing his excitement, Abhishek Shetty told Social Samosa, "What excites me most about joining Swiggy is the opportunity to contribute to a dynamic and innovative company that is revolutionizing the way people experience convenience and accessibility in their daily lives. Instamart's dedication to delivering exceptional service and seamless experiences resonates deeply with my passion for forging meaningful connections with customers. Looking forward to serving up smiles, one delivery at a time!"

Shetty is an alumnus from BITS Pilani and ISB, brings over 15 years of extensive experience in marketing and brand strategy across diverse industries, including OTT, Ecommerce, Retail, and Media & Advertising. His journey began at Emirates Trading Agency - Mechanical and Electrical, and he has since navigated through pivotal roles at organizations such as Honeywell, Saatchi & Saatchi, MiD DAY Infomedia, Bestseller, celio India, and Sony Pictures Networks India.

