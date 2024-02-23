Shetty is an alumnus from BITS Pilani and ISB, brings over 15 years of extensive experience in marketing and brand strategy across diverse industries, including OTT, Ecommerce, Retail, and Media & Advertising. His journey began at Emirates Trading Agency - Mechanical and Electrical, and he has since navigated through pivotal roles at organizations such as Honeywell, Saatchi & Saatchi, MiD DAY Infomedia, Bestseller, celio India, and Sony Pictures Networks India.
Abhishek Shetty joins Swiggy as the Marketing Lead for Swiggy Instamart and Private Brands
In his new role as the Marketing Lead, Shetty will spearhead operations for Swiggy Instamart and oversee the marketing efforts for private brands within the company.
