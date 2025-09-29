Accenture lays off 11,000 employees worldwide, focuses on AI skills

As per media reports, Accenture has laid off more than 11,000 employees worldwide over the past three months as the company reshapes its workforce to meet growing demands in artificial intelligence (AI). The cuts target employees whom the company says cannot be retrained in AI skills.
During an earnings call, CEO Julie Sweet said the company is ‘exiting’ employees it can't retrain with AI skills. Despite the layoffs, the company plans to expand headcount in the next fiscal year.
At the end of August, the company’s global workforce stood at 779,000, down from 791,000 three months earlier. The layoffs, which began earlier this year and are expected to continue until November 2025, are projected to save over $1 billion in severance and restructuring costs. CFO Angie Park noted that divestment of two acquisitions is also part of what the company calls ‘rapid talent rotation,’ with savings to be reinvested in business and employees.
The company has increased its focus on AI, doubling the number of AI and data specialists to 77,000 since 2023 and training over 550,000 employees in generative AI. Sweet said AI is becoming central to the company’s operations and described it as ‘expansionary’ rather than ‘deflationary.’
The company reported a 7% year-on-year revenue rise to $17.6 billion in the June-August quarter of fiscal 2025, surpassing estimates. Analysts cited in the media report note that Accenture’s restructuring reflects a broader trend among tech firms, including Meta and Microsoft, as companies reduce traditional roles while ramping up AI-focused hiring.