Ad Club Bangalore appoints new office bearers for upcoming term

The Advertising Club of Bangalore has announced its newly appointed Managing Committee for the upcoming term, introducing a slate of professionals from across the communications and marketing ecosystem.
Laeeq Ali, Co-founder and Director at Origami Creative Concepts and Bloombox Brand Engineers, will serve as President. With a long-standing background in creative and strategic leadership, Ali will be at the helm of the committee’s operations and agenda.
Nishad Ramachandran, a marketing and digital specialist with experience in leading integrated campaigns and digital transformation efforts, has been named Vice President.
Taking over as Treasurer is Malavika Harita, Founder and CEO of Brand Circle. Harita is recognised as one of the leading figures in India’s advertising and branding sectors. Navin Nair of OneVerse will serve as Joint Treasurer, and Sneha Walke, Founder of The Little Things Co., has been appointed Secretary.
The extended committee includes professionals from various sectors within the industry:
Ganga Ganapathi Poovaiah, India Marketing Leader at Publicis Sapient
Anil Satharaju, senior media professional
Suneet John, Director & CEO at Trigger Worldwide
G.V. Krishnamurthy, Founder of Ai Nxt Gen
Together, the committee brings a range of experience across media, strategy, branding, and technology. The team will be responsible for leading the Club’s initiatives, which traditionally include industry events, professional development forums, and dialogues around evolving trends in advertising and marketing.
Commenting on the announcement, President Laeeq Ali said, “The Ad Club of Bangalore has always served as a powerful platform for industry professionals to connect, collaborate, and celebrate creativity. Last year we added new branded events for our members like the Inspiration Room and with the new committee in place, we are excited to chart new paths, build stronger community ties, and deliver value-driven programs for our members.”
Malavika Harita added, “The advertising industry is undergoing a sea change, and platforms like The Ad Club of Bangalore are more relevant than ever. I look forward to supporting initiatives that inspire, empower, and upskill the next generation of talent while fostering deeper connections within our professional community.”
The committee will soon unveil a fresh calendar of events, awards, networking forums, and knowledge-sharing sessions for the year ahead.
The entire list is a follows
- Laeeq Ali – Co-founder & Director, Origami Creative Concepts and Bloombox Brand Engineers | President
- Nishad Ramachandran – Seasoned advertising and digital professional | Vice President
- Malavika Harita – Founder & CEO, Brand Circle | Treasurer
- Sneha Walke – Founder, The Little Things Co. | Secretary
- Navin Nair – OneVerse | Joint Treasurer
- Arunava Seal – Bleu
- Nigel Mathew – Disha Communications
- Laya Menon – Lodestar UM, IPG Mediabrands
- G.V. Krishnamurthy – Founder, Ai Nxt Gen
- Suneet John – Director & CEO, Trigger Worldwide
- Anil Sathiraju – Senior Media Professional
- Ganga Ganapathi Poovaiah – India Marketing Leader, Publicis Sapient
- S. Divakar – News First Kannada
- Noufel Anamala – Honeycomb
- Niyati Shah – Spotify
- Rajesh Vorkady – Veeville