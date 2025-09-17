Ad rates for ICC Women’s Cricket World Cup rise 10-15%

Advertising rates for the upcoming ICC Women’s Cricket World Cup have been raised by 10-15% compared to the previous edition in 2022, according to media reports.
Citing sources familiar with the broadcaster’s rate card, reports said JioStar, the official broadcaster and streaming partner, is charging Rs 1.5 lakh for a 10-second television slot, with premium inventory for key matches priced as high as Rs 3 lakh. On its OTT platform JioHotstar, ads are being sold at Rs 500-600 per CPM (cost per mille).
The sponsorship line-up for the tournament has not been formally announced, though discussions with FMCG, e-commerce, consumer tech, and financial services brands are reportedly underway, according to media buyers tracking the deals.
Industry experts quoted in reports said the hike reflects rising advertiser interest and growing fan engagement in women’s cricket.
A senior media planner, speaking on condition of anonymity, said women’s cricket offers a unique value proposition as it appeals to both men and women, carries a strong aspirational narrative, and remains less commercialised than men’s cricket. This, they noted, makes it an efficient buy for advertisers seeking differentiation, with the rate hike reflecting a bet on the sport’s long-term value.
Reports added that the broadcaster’s dual-distribution model of linear TV and digital streaming gives advertisers broader reach at a time when media consumption is fragmenting.
The ICC Women’s Cricket World Cup, beginning September 30, will be jointly hosted by India and Sri Lanka. This is the 13th edition of the tournament, and the fourth time India has hosted the event. Sri Lanka will be hosting it for the first time.