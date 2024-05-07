Ad spends of GCPL increase by 47.08% to INR 1,011 crore in FY 2024

Godrej Consumer Products increased its advertising expenditure by 47.08% to INR 1,011 crore in the fiscal year 2024, compared to the INR 687.34 crore spent in the previous fiscal year. In the March quarter, the company raised its advertising spend by 32% year-over-year to INR 231.56 crore from Rs 175.31 crore in Q4 of FY23. However, there was an 8.6% quarter-over-quarter drop in advertising costs, with INR 253.35 crore spent in Q4 of FY24.
The company faced a consolidated loss of INR 1,893.21 crore in Q4 2024, primarily due to impairment of brand and goodwill and loss on the sale of business in Africa. In the same quarter of the previous fiscal year, the firm reported a combined profit after tax of INR 452.14 crore. Total revenue from operations in the quarter amounted to INR 3,385.61 crore, compared to INR 3200.16 crore in the previous year. Total costs in the final quarter rose to INR 2758.27 crore, contrasting with INR 2,680.39 crore earned in the same period last year.
For the fiscal year ending on March 31, 2024, GCPL recorded a consolidated loss after tax of INR 560.55 crore, while in FY23, a consolidated profit after tax of inr 1,702.46 crore was reported. Total revenue from operations in FY24 reached INR 14,096.11 crore, an increase from INR 13,315.97 crore in the previous fiscal year. Additionally, the board proposed an interim dividend of INR 10 per share for the fiscal year 2023–24.