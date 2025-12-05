Adani Group invites pitches for over Rs 500 cr media mandate

The Adani Group’s media mandate, estimated at Rs 500-600 crore, is expected to enter a review phase soon. According to a media report, the pitch is likely to draw strong interest from media agency networks because of the conglomerate’s scale and presence across multiple consumer categories.
While the group has not issued a formal statement, the company is said to be restructuring its media strategy ahead of its next phase of expansion. The request for proposal (RFP) calls for participating agencies to have a minimum turnover of Rs 1,500 crore and at least five years of experience managing large accounts.
MudraMax currently handles media accounts for Adani Cement and Adani Corporate. OMD MudraMax has been managing the group’s corporate mandate since 2012. A shift to a consolidated model would mark a departure from the group’s earlier, more fragmented approach, where several agencies handled different businesses within the conglomerate.
The group is seeking a single agency partner to manage print, digital, social media, outdoor and influencer platforms. The revised mandate is expected to prioritise digital channels, which could receive more than half of the total allocation, along with increased investment in influencer-led campaigns for consumer-facing brands.
The reported shift follows the growing consumer focus of businesses such as Adani Electricity and Adani Airports.
The group is also reported to be spending around Rs 1.5 lakh crore annually and plans to continue at that scale over the next decade.