Adani Realty names Siddharth Kumar as Senior Manager for Marketing

Adani Realty has appointed Siddharth Kumar as Senior Manager for Marketing, as announced on Tuesday. In his new role, Kumar is expected to oversee marketing and brand-related work for the National Capital Region.
Kumar has more than a decade of experience in real estate marketing. Before joining Adani Realty, he worked for nearly three years at Whiteland Corporation, where he was involved in the launch of Westin Residences Gurugram, a branded residential project developed in collaboration with Marriott International.
His previous roles include positions at M3M India, Elan Group and Alchemist Marketing, where he worked on marketing strategy and campaign execution across residential and commercial projects.
Speaking on his appointment, Siddharth Kumar said, “I am thrilled to join Adani Realty, a brand that is equal to trust, excellence, and expertise. The NCR region offers immense potential and I look forward to leveraging my knowledge and experience to create meaningful narratives and deliver exceptional value to our customers.”